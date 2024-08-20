Buchanan Road widening under construction to serve new home development in Pittsburg

Construction work to widen Buchanan Road between Somersville Road in Antioch and Meadows Avenue in Pittsburg to serve the Tivoli development is expected to be completed this fall. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Plus, other required mitigations for traffic impacts all paid for by developer, expected to be completed this fall

By Allen D. Payton

For those who live or work in East County and haven’t driven on Buchanan Road west of Somersville Road in Antioch, lately, you might not be aware the road is being widened to accommodate a new home development. Seeno Homes’ Tivoli at Tuscany Meadows in Pittsburg will include 917 single family homes and 365 multi-family units on 135.6 acres surrounding the Chevron property. The development was approved in 2015 and 2016 and has some residents concerned about traffic impacts. City of Pittsburg staff say all the mitigations that were proposed in the plans are being implemented. They include widening Buchanan Road to four lanes plus, turn lanes between Somersville Road in Antioch and Meadows Avenue in Pittsburg, as well as nearby affected roads and intersections.

The project will also include an internal collector street, labeled Sequoia Drive, which will connect and provide the new residents access to Somersville Road in Antioch. But the main street in the new development, labeled Tuscany Meadows Drive, will not connect to James Donlon Blvd. using Metcalf Street in Antioch until the long-planned James Donlon Blvd. extension to Kirker Pass Road in Pittsburg is completed. But that project is currently on hold, according to city staff.

City staff also shared, all the mitigations for traffic impacts are being paid for by the developer.

The eastbound view of the Buchanan Road widening project near the Tuscany Meadows Drive entrance to the Tivoli new home development on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

According to the Project Description in the Draft Environmental Impact Report, “Historically the project site was used as an above-ground crude oil tank farm owned by Chevron USA, Inc. However, the tanks and associated piping were removed from the site in 1981.”

According to the City of Pittsburg staff report for the project, the Tuscany Meadows Residential Subdivision consists of 917 single family homes and 365 multi-family residential units on an approximately 170-acre vacant site. The site consists of two parcels bounded on the north by Buchanan Road, to the east by the Contra Costa Canal and Somersville Road, to the south by the Black Diamond Estates residential development (in Antioch), and the west by the Highlands Ranch residential development (in Pittsburg). The project site is located in what was an unincorporated area of Contra Costa County, California between the City of Antioch and the City of Pittsburg limits. In 2011, the City of Pittsburg Urban Limit Line and General Plan were amended, via voter initiative, to reflect and accommodate the proposed project area in anticipation of future annexation and development.

The land was later annexed into the Pittsburg city limits.

The Tuscany Meadows Project Location map showing internal streets and connections. Source: Traffic Impact Analysis

Traffic Impacts

According to the Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) for the project, dated July 30, 2014, the new homes “would contribute to LOS (level of service) operations exceeding the established standards at the following seven intersections: Railroad Avenue at Leland Road (Intersection #3) Buchanan Road at Harbor Street (Intersection #7) Buchanan Road at Loveridge Road (Intersection #12) Buchanan Road at Ventura Drive (Intersection #13) Buchanan Road at Tuscany Meadows Drive (Intersection #15) Buchanan Road at the Tuscany Meadows Apartments (Intersection #17) Buchanan Road at Somersville Road (Intersection #22).”

As shown in Table 5 of the TIA, entitled, “Trip Generation Calculations”, the new home development will produce almost 10,500 Average Daily Trips with most of them from the single-family homes.

Tuscany Meadows Trip Generation Calculations table. Source: Traffic Impact Analysis

Mitigation Measures

The TIA included multiple measures to mitigate the traffic impact on Buchanan Road and other nearby roads and intersections.

The report reads, “The improvements listed below are not currently included in the City’s Transportation Impact Fee Program. Prior to construction of the identified improvements the project would mitigate the above-identified impacts by either constructing the required improvements as outlined below or paying a proportionate share of the construction costs, subject to City approval. The intersection mitigations required for the project to meet the established LOS standards include the following:

Railroad Avenue at E. Leland Road – Construction of an additional southbound left-turn lane and associated widening.

Buchanan Road at Harbor Street – Widening of Buchanan Road at the intersection to allow for the construction of two through lanes on the westbound approach as well as two receiving lanes on the west side of the intersection.

Buchanan Road at Loveridge Road – Widening of Buchanan Road at the intersection to allow for the construction of two through lanes on the westbound approach as well as two receiving lanes on the west side of the intersection.

Buchanan Road at Ventura Drive – Widening of Buchanan Road at the intersection to allow for the construction of two through lanes on the eastbound approach as well as two receiving lanes on the east side of the intersection. Alternative Mitigation: Implementation of PM peak hour metering of southbound Kirker Pass Road at Pheasant Drive (the project has a significant impact in the PM peak hour only).

Buchanan Road at Tuscany Meadows Drive – Widening of Buchanan Road at the intersection to allow for the construction of two through lanes on the eastbound approach as well as two receiving lanes on the east side of the intersection. Alternative Mitigation: Relocation of control point metering to this location and implementation of PM peak hour metering of southbound Kirker Pass Road at Pheasant Drive.

Buchanan Road at the Tuscany Meadows Apartments Entrance – Widening of Buchanan Road at the intersection to allow for the construction of two through lanes on the eastbound approach as well as two receiving lanes on the east side of the intersection. Alternative Mitigation: Implementation of PM peak hour metering of southbound Kirker Pass Road at Pheasant Drive (the project has a significant impact in the PM peak hour only).

Buchanan Road at Somersville Road – Construct an additional eastbound left turn lane to allow for a dual left turn movement onto northbound Somersville Road and an additional northbound lane to allow for a dual left turn movement onto westbound Buchanan Road. Alternative Mitigation: Implementation of PM peak hour metering of southbound Kirker Pass Road at Pheasant Drive.

Beyond these intersections, the analysis indicates the project would not cause any other significant impacts to traffic operations in the area. Please note that mitigations are only proposed to address PM peak hour conditions at the signalized intersection of Buchanan Road with Tuscany Meadows Drive. No mitigations are required to address AM conditions at this intersection because, as discussed in Section 5.5, AM peak hour traffic operations on Buchanan Road are covered by a traffic management plan (TMP) which was adopted as part of the East County Action Plan.

Tuscany Meadows Transportation Analysis map. Source: Traffic Impact Analysis

Buchanan Road is a Route of Regional Significance

According to the 2017 East County Action Plan for Routes of Regional Significance, Buchanan Road is included in the list, “Between Somersville Road and Railroad Avenue. This route serves as a conduit for traffic from East County communities to get to Kirker Pass Road and from there to Central County. Note that Buchanan Road will no longer be designated as a Route of Regional Significance once the James Donlon Boulevard extension is constructed.”

Westbound view of Buchanan Road widening at the southbound entrance to Tuscany Meadows Drive the main road serving the development where the model homes have already been built.

Pittsburg Public Works Director Provides Additional Details

Questions were sent to Pittsburg Community & Economic Development Director Jordan Davis, Assistant Director John Funderburg and Planning Division Senior Planner Hector Rojas, who is the lead agency contact for the project. They were asked when the widening construction is expected to be completed, how it’s being paid for, if either from the per home developer fee imposed by the East Contra Costa Regional Fee and Financing Authority (ECCRFFA) or the county’s half-cent sales tax revenue from Measure J, and which traffic mitigations were included in the approval for the project.

Finally, they were asked where things stand in the process for extending James Donlon Blvd. through the Sky Ranch II development and connecting it to Kirker Pass Road. The adjacent 163-acre, 415 home development, planned for the land south of the Tivoli at Tuscany Meadows project and west of the existing homes in Antioch, was approved in 2004 but has yet to begin construction.

Pittsburg Public Works Director John Samuelson provided the answers. He responded, “The widening of Buchanan Road is scheduled to be completed this Fall. These improvements were a condition of approval on the development and is fully funded by the developer. No ECCRFFA or Measure J funds are being used.

All mitigations identified in the traffic study were used as conditions of approval for this development project.”

The planned James Donlon Blvd. Extension is shown on the map from the 2017 East County Action Plan for Routes of Regional Significance. It also shows another long-planned road connecting to both Buchanan Road and Delta Fair Blvd. in Antioch next to Los Medanos College, labeled Standard Oil Drive.

James Donlon Blvd. Extension from Antioch to Kirker Pass Road on Hold

Samuelson also shared, “The James Donlon Extension Project has been put on hold. There have been some challenges with this project which has caused the City of Pittsburg to change priorities. This is still an important project for this region, and we hope to make progress once development occurs in this area.”

To learn more about new home development and other projects in the City of Pittsburg see the Community Development Department Planning division’s Current Project Pipeline at www.pittsburgca.gov/services/community-development/planning/current-project-pipeline. To learn more about the homes in the Tivoli at Tuscany Meadows development visit www.seenohomes.com/tivoli.



