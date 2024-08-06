Free Antioch Summer Concert Series Thursdays in August – “Rhythms by the River” only they’re not

At Prewett Family Park hillside beginning Aug. 8th with Club 90

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Are you ready to experience the ultimate summer vibes this August?

As the sun sets, the real magic begins. Picture yourself surrounded by friends and family, a cool summer breeze, and the rhythmic beats of live music. All for FREE!

Hot August Thursdays prepare to be serenaded by a diverse range of artists and bands, covering genres from rock, pop, and country to Motown, R&B, today’s hits and much, much more. Our carefully curated lineup promises to keep you grooving all evening long.

Although they’re entitled “Rhythms by the River”, the concert series will not be held at Waldie Plaza in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Instead, the performances will be at Prewett Family Park on the hillside outside the Antioch Water Park.

In addition, elevate your concert experience with a delicious array of culinary delights, brought to you by Foodie Crew. Indulge your taste buds each Thursday with food options from all around the Bay Area. From savory to sweet, there’s something for every palate. Want to know the food options ahead of time? Visit www.foodiecrew.com/.

2024 Band Details

Club 90 – Thursday, August 8

www.club90band.com

Introducing Club 90, a dynamic 7-piece ensemble that delivers a high-powered musical experience. With three sensational vocalists- two beautiful ladies and one handsome male – alongside a four-piece ultra-talented rhythm section, our band brings unparalleled energy to every performance.

The 925 Band – Thursday, August 15

www.925band.com

“925” is best described as a Rock & Roll Party Dance Band. Our band can play in a wide variety of events including corporate, festivals, private parties & night clubs. Our goal is to put our clients at ease when planning the musical aspect of their party. We have something for a variety of generations, playing musical genres to capture everyone’s interest. Our repertoire includes songs from the 70’s and 80’s as well as current hits. 925 Band offers a visual as well as an audio experience. The band will dress to accommodate formal events. We are available for your entertainment needs to provide excellence in customer service.

Maya Latin Roots – Thursday, August 22

www.mayaband.com

“Maya Latin Roots is a well-known Latin Tribute Band based in Northern California, celebrated for their energetic performances of crossover hits in both Spanish and English. They pay homage to iconic artists like Santana, La Sonora Dinamita, Mark Anthony, and Celia Cruz. The band’s repertoire includes tributes to movie soundtracks “Selena” and “La Bamba.” with a dynamic mix of Old School hits medleys, Maya Latin Roots has become a crowd favorite, performing across California and Nevada.” Read more about Maya when you click here.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Rhythms by the River

