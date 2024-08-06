UPDATE: As of Tuesday, Aug. 6th the concert at El Campanil Theatre has been cancelled by the promoter. For refunds visit www.twistedgypsyband.com or call the theater at (925) 757-9500.

Instead, you can see Twisted Gypsy perform in Folsom this Friday night, Aug. 9th at Crawdads on the Lake. For tickets visit Twisted Gypsy Fleetwood Mac Reimagined at Crawdads on the Lake Tickets, Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM | Eventbrite



Twisted Gypsy at Crawdads Folsom 08-09-24





