By Anna Mickelsen, Communications Intern, Contra Costa Senior Legal Services

On Thursday, August 22nd, community members across the county will gather for the non-profit Contra Costa Senior Legal Services’ (CCSLS) Summer Soirée & Symposium. For more than 40 years, CCSLS has served older adults by providing free legal aid to those aged 60+ who need it. Attorneys from CCSLS help fight evictions to preserve housing, prevent elder abuse, remedy fraud, assist with advance planning documents, and more.

The Summer Soirée & Symposium is not only an opportunity to support the organization, but also will feature a panel discussion on the implications of an aging society, lively entertainment, and delicious refreshments. CCSLS also will present the Honorable Virginia George with the First Annual Elder Justice Award. A Bay Area native, Justice George is an upstanding figure in the community, and a powerful voice for Elder Law and the rights of older adults in Contra Costa County. The Elder Justice Award was created to honor Justice George and her service.

Moving forward, CCSLS will continue to present the Virginia George Elder Justice Award to other professionals who work tirelessly to support the well-being of older adults in the county. Tickets are still available for those interested in attending this upcoming event, and for more information or to purchase a ticket, click, here Summer Soirée and Symposium 2024. All proceeds support CCSLS.

About CCSLS

Contra Costa Senior Legal Services (CCSLS) is a private, nonprofit agency that has been providing free legal services to older residents aged 60 or older in the County since 1976. Thousands of seniors have benefited from these services which have enabled them to stay in their homes, to become eligible for and to retain public benefits, to recover real and personal property wrongly taken from them, and to obtain relief from physical, financial, and emotional abuse.

CCSLS seeks to provide the broadest possible access to its services. It prioritizes those areas of law relevant to the needs of older residents of the County, especially those not otherwise addressed by other legal services programs. CCSLS regularly provides individual assistance to over 1,000 clients per year and provides outreach and training to hundreds more.



