Antioch’s Vega Stars Elite win big at cheer competition

Vega Stars Elite placed first and second at the Nfinity Champions League and earned bids to the Florida competition. All photos: Vega Stars Elite

Will hold garage sale fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 11

By Allen D. Payton

Publisher’s Note: This information was in an email that was misplaced earlier this year and was resent and received this week. Apologies for the delay in publishing it.

On April 6, 2024, Antioch’s Vega Stars Elite cheerleading teams attended the Nfinity Champions League in Las Vegas. The 4th Degree team, ages 9-14, won first place and received a bid to Florida. The Firestar team, ages 5-8, won second place and also received a bid to Florida.

“A bid to Florida is huge deal,” said gym owner and program Director Jazmine Vega Zanders. “It’s like making it to the Superbowl!”

“We have won national titles in Florida and Arizona,” she added.

The gym, located at 1211 Auto Center Drive in Antioch, offers competitive cheer and dance teams. They also offer recreational classes for cheer, dance and tumbling and are open to girls and boys ages 4-14!

The teams will hold a fundraiser tomorrow, Sunday, Aug. 11 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the gym.

Register now for their Academy Program Fall Session at Vega Stars Elite Home.

For more information visit http://www.vegastarselite.com, call 510-712-6156 or email vegastarselite@gmail.com.



VSE Academy Program





Vega Stars Elite Garage Sale 8-11-24





Vega Stars Elite photos 3





Vega Stars Elite photos 2





Vega Stars Elite 1st & 2nd place & Bid Winners

