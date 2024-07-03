Swim facilities, shoreline regional parks to remain open through heat event

Source: EBRPD

Hills and inland East Bay Regional Parks closed due to extreme fire conditions, excessive heat

Contra Loma Park in Antioch closed, Ambrose Aquatic Center in Pittsburg open

By Dave Mason Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs East Bay Regional Park District

Many East Bay Regional Parks will remain open for visitors during this week’s increased temperatures. Park guests are encouraged to take special precautions to prepare for the heat while enjoying the open shoreline parks and swimming facilities.

The National Weather Service-Bay Area issued a Red Flag Warning and Excessive Heat Warning for inland East Bay areas and an Excessive Heat Watch for coastal and bayside areas beginning Monday, July 1, at 11 p.m. The Red Flag Warning means that dry and windy conditions are expected, leading to extreme fire weather risks.

Due to possible high fire risk, the Park District will be closing the parks/areas below beginning Tuesday, July 2, through Friday morning (subject to change).

Park Closures:

• Wildcat Canyon • Tilden (trails only) • Huckleberry • Sibley • Leona Canyon • Claremont Canyon • Anthony Chabot • Sobrante Ridge • Sunol • Ohlone • Mission Peak • Vargas Plateau • Five Canyons • Garin/Dry Creek • Pleasanton Ridge • Dublin Hills • Sycamore Valley • Bishop Ranch • Las Trampas • Briones • Carquinez/Crockett Hills • Black Diamond Mines • Contra Loma • Deer Valley • Round Valley • Morgan Territory • Brushy Peak • Vasco Hills • Vasco Caves • Waterbird

Swim facilities and Shoreline Regional Parks will remain open. Follow these safety rules and tips:

• Avoid the hottest part of the day. If you do visit, go in the morning or early evening when it is cooler.

• Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

• Wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the heat’s effects on your body.

• Don’t forget your pets! Carry water for them.

• Swim only in designated areas.

• No smoking. Smoking is prohibited in all regional trails, parks, and shorelines.

• No open fires or barbecues of any type. Gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

• Stay on designated roads – no off-road driving. Heat from a vehicle’s undercarriage can start a fire.

• Secure all tow chains – dragging tow chains can spark fires.

Contra Loma Park & Swimming Lagoon in Antioch Closed, Ambrose Aquatic Center in Pittsburg Open

The Contra Loma Swim Lagoon is closed for the 2024 swim season and has been closed for the past few years due to ongoing renovations.

However, the Park District has partnered with the City of Pittsburg and the Ambrose Parks and Recreation District to provide alternative swim access and programs at Ambrose Aquatic Center in Pittsburg. The District’s support allows the Aquatic Center to be opened seven days a week during the 2024 swim season. Visit www.ambroserec.org/ambrose-aquatic-center for more information.

See updated list of park closures.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



