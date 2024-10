Source: City of Antioch

By City of Antioch

Due to an unexpected power outage, the Antioch Community Center, Prewett Library (4703 Lone Tree Way), and the Antioch Water Park (4701 Lone Tree Way) in Prewett Family Park will be CLOSED on Wednesday, July 3rd.

*Please check back for updates.



