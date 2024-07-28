Motorcycle vs SVU collision in Antioch takes life of Brentwood man Saturday night

Speed was contributing factor

By Sergeant Rob Green #3639, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On July 27, 2024, at approximately 7:43 PM, Antioch Police Officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a SUV in front of Bev Box at 907 W. 10th Street. Officers found the 32-year-old male (Brentwood resident) motorcyclist on the ground and unresponsive. Officers performed lifesaving aid and the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic Accident Investigators took over the investigation and determined from witness statements and from video collected at the scene that speed was a contributing factor to the crash. This case is in the preliminary stages and the names of the parties involved are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Traffic Collision Investigator Sergeant Green at 925-779-6864, email rgreen@antiochca.gov. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.