Antioch Animal Services offers tribute to volunteer on day of her Celebration of Life

Source: Antioch Animal Services Facebook page

In a post on the Antioch Animal Services Facebook page on July 20, 2024, Acting Animal Services Manager / Animal Services Supervisor Cat Cottle offered a tribute to volunteer Stephanie Pitman who passed away in February. A celebration of life was held for her on Saturday, July 20th.

She wrote, “We will not be having our PetCo Mobile adoptions today as some of our staff and volunteers will be celebrating the life of one of our volunteers, one of our team, one of our friends, who passed away in February of this year.

Stephanie was one of the greatest souls and more than a pleasure & blessing to have in our midst.

Words cannot ever describe the enormity of Stephanie’s heart, for her family, for her volunteering, for her spiritual beliefs, for her work, for all people, for all creatures & for life.

I would often be stuck wondering at the beginning or end of her volunteer shift if her tears today were those of joy or sadness……sometimes it was both, always it was from a place of love.

Stephanie dedicated so much of her life to others and then she jumped on the volunteer train at Antioch Animal Services – we were so fortunate to have her, equally fortunate to have her late Mom, Rhea and to still have her amazing son Gregory here – a triple blessing for us & a testament to wonderful family values.

Stephanie would commit herself to many of our long term dogs and refer to them as her ‘shelter hubbies’, but the one who stole her heart in the end, and that she attributed to discovering her illness, was Lucy.

I could write many stories about Stephanie, but nothing sticks more with me than how she made me feel. I know everyone felt it. She lifted the room. She radiated positivity. Her attitude was contagious. Even when Lucy was giving her some ‘trouble’ with reactivity, she powered through and worked so hard to ensure Lucy got the tools she needed to stay by her side….often telling me ‘but she’s such a good girl, Cat’.

Everything in the world was bettered by Stephanie’s presence and to know her was to love her. We are honored to celebrate her memory today and we know she will want us to return to doing our best for the animals she loved so much…..and we will.

~ Cat”



