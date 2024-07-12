«
»

Man arrested with two loaded guns on Antioch trail

Photos by APD

Drone used to communicate with him from safe distance

By Antioch Police Department

At 8:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2024, dispatchers received a call about a man lying on the trail near Lone Tree Way and Longview Drive. The caller reported that the man had a pistol in his waistband. As a precaution, APD officers used our drone to communicate with the man from a distance.

Officers were able to successfully utilize the drone and de-escalation techniques to safely take the man into custody. It turned out that he was carrying two loaded pistols.


the attachments to this post:


Man with pistols on trail & drone 7-12-24 APD


This entry was posted on Friday, July 12th, 2024 at 7:40 pm and is filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply