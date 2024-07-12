Antioch’s Caring Haven honored as Bay Area’s Premier Home Care Agency

Best of Best Review award for Caring Haven owned by CEO Nicola “Nikki” Lopez.

Founded and owned by Jamaican immigrant Nikki Lopez

Caring Haven, headquartered in Antioch, has proudly been recognized as the Best Senior Care Agency in the Bay Area by Best of Best Review. This accolade reflects the agency’s unwavering dedication to providing dignified care for seniors and veterans.

Founded last October by CEO and Chief Care Officer Nicola “Nikki” K. Lopez, MBA, an inspiring immigrant from Jamaica, Caring Haven is built on the foundation of family love and care. Nikki’s personal values shape the company’s mission: “We ensure every client is seen, heard, and empowered, just as we care for our own family. Each loved one we serve is treated with the same affection and dignity our CEO gives to her grandma.”

The company slogan is “Elevating Life, Embracing Care” and their service areas include Antioch, Discovery Bay, Brentwood, Oakley, Pittsburg, Tracy, Concord, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek including Rossmoor, Benicia, Vallejo, Rio Vista and surrounding areas.

According to the awards organization, “At Best of Best Review, we take great pride in recognizing the outstanding companies that stand out in their fields, and this year, Caring Haven LLC has earned a distinguished place as the ‘Best Senior Care Agency in the Bay Area’. This accolade reflects the unparalleled dedication, compassion, and expertise that Caring Haven brings to home care services.

Nicola’s journey, as an immigrant navigating corporate America, has shaped her passion for providing top-tier, empathetic care. This dedication is evident in the way Caring Haven embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion, placing people over profit.

A Testament to Excellence

Caring Haven’s commitment to excellence is evident in the glowing testimonials from clients and partners. Latrice Roberson from Grace and Glory Hospice notes, ‘Nikki’s smile and calm manner can bring an individual’s anxiety down to where they feel empowered to move forward. Her loyalty and dedication to the health industry speaks volumes and shows her empathy towards others.’

Another satisfied client shares, ‘Caring Haven was an absolute godsend recently when my 100-year-old mother’s full-time caregiver came down with Covid. Nikki Lopez personally filled in, ensuring my mother received the care she needed. Her compassion and dedication are unmatched.’

Rigorous Selection Process

Caring Haven’s recognition as the “Best Senior Care Agency in the Bay Area” was not earned lightly. Hundreds of agencies were evaluated based on several criteria, including:

Client Satisfaction: Testimonials and reviews highlighted the exceptional care and dedication of the caregivers.

Testimonials and reviews highlighted the exceptional care and dedication of the caregivers. Expertise and Knowledge: Demonstrated through comprehensive and personalized care plans.

Demonstrated through comprehensive and personalized care plans. Authenticity and Trustworthiness: Evident in the agency’s transparent and heartfelt communication with clients.

Evident in the agency’s transparent and heartfelt communication with clients. Performance Metrics: High client retention rates and positive health outcomes.

High client retention rates and positive health outcomes. Competitive Differentiation: Unique DEI-led approach and unwavering focus on community and compassion.

Personalized and Compassionate Care

The care provided by Caring Haven is not just about meeting physical needs but also nurturing the emotional and psychological well-being of clients. For instance, one client recalls how Nikki from Caring Haven quickly responded to an urgent request for a caregiver, connecting deeply with the family and ensuring the service started promptly. This personalized attention and genuine compassion are what make Caring Haven stand out.

A Legacy of Dedication

Caring Haven’s mission is clear: to make every client feel seen, heard, and empowered. The team’s dedication to building meaningful relationships and creating a nurturing environment is reflected in every aspect of their service. From companionship and assistance with daily activities to respite care, Caring Haven ensures that clients receive comprehensive support tailored to their individual needs.

Pros of Choosing Caring Haven LLC:

Compassionate and personalized care

Quick response time and professional service

Highly skilled and empathetic caregivers

DEI-led approach prioritizing people over profit

High client satisfaction and retention rates”

About the award, Lopez said, “People are literally trusting me with their lives and others are trusting me with those who matter most to them. It’s humbling, and not a task I take lightly.”

“It was a surprise, I didn’t expect it,” she added.

Lopez’s commitment extends beyond her company. She is an active member of the Antioch and Brentwood Chambers of Commerce and serves on three significant boards in Contra Costa County: the Economic Opportunity Council (EOC), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), and the Aging Council on Aging (ACAOC).

Additionally, Caring Haven hires and trains the best Care Team ensuring all clients receive a consistent level of professional, dignified, and reliable care.

Caring Haven is credentialed with the Veterans Administration (VA) and Medicaid, and also accepts private pay and various long-term care insurance plans, including workers’ compensation for post-surgery or rehab patients. Their comprehensive services include companionship, personal care, dementia care, and more.

For those seeking quality care for their loved ones, Caring Haven is the trusted choice. Visit their website at www.caringhavenhomecare.com or call 925.331.0590 for more information.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Best of Best Review award Caring Haven & Nikki Lopez

