CHP makes over 1,600 arrests during Independence Day weekend
Over 1,300 DUI-related during Maximum Enforcement Period
By Synthia Ramirez, CHP Media Relations
During the Independence Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol conducted a Maximum Enforcement Period to ensure the safety of all Californians. The statewide statistics from this effort are as follows:
- Over 1,600 arrests, with over 1,300 being DUI-related
- Nearly 30,000 citations issued, including over 17,000 for excessive speed
- Over 600 citations for drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour
- Nearly 1,000 seatbelt violations cited
- Over 1,900 distracted driving citations issued
Great job to all CHP areas that worked tirelessly to keep California safe this Independence Day weekend. Even when it’s not a Maximum Enforcement Period, let’s continue to work together to make responsible choices: drive sober, avoid distractions, follow speed limits, and always buckle up. The primary mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
