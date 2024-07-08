CHP makes over 1,600 arrests during Independence Day weekend

Graphic: CHP

Over 1,300 DUI-related during Maximum Enforcement Period

By Synthia Ramirez, CHP Media Relations

During the Independence Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol conducted a Maximum Enforcement Period to ensure the safety of all Californians. The statewide statistics from this effort are as follows:

Over 1,600 arrests, with over 1,300 being DUI-related

Nearly 30,000 citations issued, including over 17,000 for excessive speed

Over 600 citations for drivers exceeding 100 miles per hour

Nearly 1,000 seatbelt violations cited

Over 1,900 distracted driving citations issued

Great job to all CHP areas that worked tirelessly to keep California safe this Independence Day weekend. Even when it’s not a Maximum Enforcement Period, let’s continue to work together to make responsible choices: drive sober, avoid distractions, follow speed limits, and always buckle up. The primary mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.



CHP Max Enforcement July 4th wknd 2024

