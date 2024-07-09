Antioch Police add one officer, promote four others

New Antioch Police Officer Pedro Diaz (left) was sworn in, and Sgt. Kris Palma, Corporal Dan Fachner, Sgt. Randall Gragg, and Sgt. Bill Whitaker were promoted by Interim Chief Brian Addington (right) on July 8, 2024. Photo by APD

Three to sergeant, one to corporal; sergeant, CSO honored with CHP 10851 award

Brings force to 76 sworn officers

By Allen D. Payton

During a ceremony on Monday, July 8, 2024, Antioch Interim Police Chief Brian Addington swore in one new officer and promoted four others within the department. He offered background on each and also administered the Oath of Honor to the five.

In addition, Sgt. Rob Green and CSO Rudy Nieves received the CHP 10851 award for their recovery of a number of stolen vehicles

CSO Rudy Nieves (left) and Sgt. Rob Green (right) were presented with the CHP 10851 award by Interim Chief Brian Addington on July 8, 2024. Photo by ADP

Sgt. Bill Whitaker

Bill Whitaker has been a police officer for over 22 years. He started his career at the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, working as a police officer and a firefighter. Since he joined APD Sgt. Whitaker has held specialty positions as a CSI, FTO, K9 handler, and detective.

He has also held collateral assignments as a gang investigator, drone operator, recruiting team, and background investigator.

Sgt. Whitaker enjoys teaching and mentoring the next generation of police officers. He is an EVOC Instructor, use-of-force instructor, and K9 evaluator.

Off duty, he enjoys relaxing with family and friends, watching his son play football, and watching documentaries.

Sgt. Whitaker is honored to move from Corporal to Sergeant and is excited about the new challenge of further serving the community.

Fun Fact: If Bill could live on a farm and raise hurds of dogs for a job he would retire.

Sgt. Kris Palma

Kris was raised in Martinez. He graduated from Alhambra High School and pursued his dream of becoming a police officer. Sgt. Palma started as a civilian with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office before attending the Law Enforcement Training Center in Pittsburg. His passion for policing came from his father, who served 39 years with the San Francisco Police Department. Sgt. Palma also has a brother who serves as a police Lieutenant in the neighboring community of Pittsburg.

He started his career with the Richmond Police Department, where he spent 15 years as a police officer. While with Richmond PD, Sgt. Palma excelled in several assignments, including Field Training Officer, SWAT team member, Firearms and Tactics Instructor, K-9 handler, and Robbery Unit detective. He engaged with the community by teaching several blocks of instruction for the department’s Citizens’ Academy, speaking to at-risk youth, and participating in numerous K-9 demonstrations.

In 2016, Sgt. Palma was voted Officer of the Year by his peers for outstanding leadership and community service. During the same year, he received a Life Saving Metal for rendering lifesaving aid to a kindergarten teacher who was the unintended victim of a nearby shooting.

Sgt. Palma joined the Antioch Police Department in 2021. Due to his experience, he was selected as a FTO, Firearms instructor, SWAT team member, and Detective in the Special Investigations Unit. Sgt. Palma was chosen to be deputized as a United States Marshal and served with the USMS Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. Most recently, he took on the role of the acting sergeant of the Investigations Bureau, where he was afforded the opportunity to work with some of the best and brightest detectives.

Sgt. Palma is married to his amazing wife Lurdes, who when not at home with their three boys, spends her time in the emergency room helping those in need as a registered nurse.

Fun Fact: Kris loves spending time with his family, camping trips, and coaching his boys in baseball and football.

Sgt Randall Gragg

Sgt. Gragg grew up in Antioch. He graduated from Contra Costa County’s 175th Law Enforcement Academy and was sworn in with Antioch PD in November 2014. His experience includes over five years of patrol. While assigned to patrol, he was a member of the Vehicle Theft Suppression and Enforcement Team (VSET), APD’s Honor Guard, and currently is a SWAT team member and SWAT Sniper.

Sgt. Gragg has been assigned to Investigations for just over four years. He has worked a variety of assignments within Investigations, but most recently, he has been assigned as a homicide and violent crimes detective. He has recently participated in the APD Mentorship Program and become a WRAP instructor.

Before Law Enforcement, Sgt. Gragg served in the USMC reserves for six years as an infantry Marine from 2009-2015.

He has three AAs from Los Medanos College in Social Science, Art and Humanities, Math, and Behavioral Science.

Sgt Gragg is married with three kids, and a fourth is almost due. In his free time, he enjoys working out and spending time with his family.

Fun Fact: Randall is currently learning to play the guitar.

Corporal Dan Fachner

Dan grew up in the Bay Area and enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 after graduating high school. He served on active duty for 11 years as a jet engine mechanic on KC-135 air refuelers. In 2001, Corporal Fachner was honorably discharged from active duty in the Air Force and hired by the San Jose Police Department as a Police Officer. He attended and graduated from the San Jose Police Academy at Evergreen Community College.

9/11 occurred during his Police academy, and Corporal Fachner decided to serve his country again and joined the Air Force Reserves. After graduating from the Police Academy, he was activated and returned to active-duty service. Corporal Fachner proudly served during Operation Enduring Freedom, where he worked on KC10 aircraft refuelers, responsible for worldwide support.

While at the San Jose Police Department, Corporal Fachner worked in patrol field services for 12 years. He was a Rifle Team member and an instructor for the field training program. Dan had a collateral assignment as a gang suppression officer, where he helped reduce gang crimes in the City of San Jose.

In 2013 Corporal Fachner retired from the Air Force after serving for 23 years. He joined the Antioch Police Department in 2013 as a Police Officer and was assigned to patrol field services. While in patrol field services, Dan was a K9 handler, Rifle Team member, Field Training Officer, and Drone Operator. He had a collateral assignment and was assigned to the Contra Costa County Vehicle Suppression Enforcement Team, which focused on reducing vehicle thefts.

Corporal Fachner enjoys traveling with his wife, Crissy, when he is not at work. He is also an avid golfer and bass fisherman.

Fun Fact: Dan recently qualified for a bass fishing Tournament of Champions series, where he could win a new bass boat.

New Officer Pedro Diaz

Pedro was raised in Linden, CA, and then moved to Stockton, CA, where he currently lives. Officer Diaz graduated from the San Joaquin Delta Post Academy last October. He is dedicated and hopes to make an impact in the City of Antioch.

Fun Fact: Officer Diaz likes to play soccer.

With the addition of Diaz, that brings the total to 76 sworn officers on the Antioch Police force out of 115 authorized in the budget.

