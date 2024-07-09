Antioch Water Park After Dark: Christmas in July this Friday night

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

The Antioch Water Park presents Christmas in July featuring Aloha Ice this Friday, July 12, 2024! Enjoy refreshing shave ice, delight in a special appearance from Santa, and embark on an exciting scavenger hunt throughout the park!

Along with these fun activities, the first 50 people to enter the park will receive vouchers for FREE shave ice from Aloha Ice!

Tickets are $11 per person at AntiochWaterPark.com or $13 at the door and include night swim.

The Antioch Water Park is located inside Prewett Family Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way.

*Shave ice is not included in admission, without voucher, all shave ice must be purchased.

Don’t miss out and come celebrate with us!



WPAD Christmas in July 7-12-24

