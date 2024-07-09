Antioch to open cooling centers on July 10 & 11

By City of Antioch

Due to the excessive heat occurring throughout this week, with the temperature forecast of 102 degrees on Wednesday and 105 degrees on Thursday, the City of Antioch is providing cooling centers for your convenience. Residents without home air conditioning or with conditions made worse with extreme heat and poor air quality are encouraged to seek out the cooling centers.

Cooling centers will be held:

Wednesday and Thursday, July 10th and July 11th | 12pm-8pm

Nick Rodriguez Community Center | 213 F Street, Antioch

Antioch Community Center | 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch

Let’s do our best to stay cool, Antioch.



