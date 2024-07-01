Antioch Water Park After Dark – Carnival Night July 5th

First of four on Fridays in July, passes include swimming

Get your tickets, get your tickets! Come one, come all to the first Antioch Water Park After Dark of the summer on Friday, July 5th for Carnival Night!

Enjoy an evening filled with fun and excitement featuring a clown, a mesmerizing magician and a variety of engaging games for all ages including a dunk tank!

Earn tickets and redeem them at our prize table.* Don’t miss this night of family-friendly entertainment, the first of four each Friday in July! (See related article)

Pre-Sale tickets are $11 per person and $13 at the door or purchase an After Dark Pass for all four nights for just $35 per person at AntiochWaterPark.com. Each pass includes swimming.

The Antioch Water Park is located inside Prewett Family Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way.

* All prizes offered are while supplies last.



