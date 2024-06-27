Antioch Water Park After Dark every Friday in July

The Antioch Water Park presents Water Park After Dark each Friday night in July.

First, enjoy Carnival Night on July 5th, followed by Christmas in July on July 12th. Then enjoy Country Night on July 19th and finally All Star Night on July 26th.

Pre-Sale tickets are $11 per person and $13 at the door or purchase an After Dark Pass for all four nights for just $35 per person at AntiochWaterPark.com.

The Antioch Water Park is located inside Prewett Family Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way.



Antioch Water Park After Dark 2024

