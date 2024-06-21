See the film, hear from and meet the actors; tickets on sale July 26

Former Antioch, Walnut Creek resident is a producer of the tour

By Allen D. Payton

Cast members from the classic baseball movie “The Sandlot”, known to be one of the most famous of all time, are coming to Walnut Creek, California on Saturday, August 24th, 2024. 30 years after The Sandlot’s 1993 debut, a few of those former kids, now men in their 40s, are celebrating the film’s lasting power and its devoted fans.

Featuring Tom “smalls” Guiry, Chauncey “squints” Leopardi, Marty “yeah yeah” York, and possibly others of the original cast will be in person to watch the film that found its way into so many baseball fans’ hearts.

After the movie the cast will describe events and activities while on the set as well as tell anecdotes of their experiences, behind-the-scenes stories and why it is still a great memory to them. The audience will also be engaged in an interaction for a question-and-answer session with the cast members. VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet personally with the cast members and get pictures and autographs with them.

Andrew Lenz, of NuWorlds Productions, is one of the producers of the Sandlot Anniversary Tour and is excited to bring it to his hometown area.

“I was born and grew up in Walnut Creek and Antioch. So, this area means a lot to me,” he said.

Lenz graduated from Las Lomas High School in 1984.

“My parents then moved to Antioch,” he shared. “I went to college at Diablo Valley and worked in San Francisco so at the time I had to drive to Concord to catch BART and then to Antioch every day for two years. So, I remember what it was like back then and how it has changed since!”

He was an actor and actually performed years ago in the same theater where this performance will be held.

“So, it is very nostalgic for me,” Lenz added.

About the tour, the St. Louis Post Dispatch wrote, “THANKS to the boys of summer – nine wonderful child actors – and a sweetly nostalgic story well told by writer-director David Mickey Evans, The Sandlot is a winner.”

The 30th Anniversary Tour lands at the Lesher Center for the Arts at 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek and tickets go on sale to the public July 26th. Special Presale access available to those who sign up at: https://www.hollywoodonbroadway.com/sandlotwalnutcreek



