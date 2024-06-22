Contra Costa launches nation’s most ambitious, countywide campaign to elevate trust in elections

Community Ambassadors meeting. Photo: CCC Elections Division

“Contra Costa County is home to one of the safest, most secure, and transparent election systems in the nation.”

By Contra Costa Elections Division

In light of a growing tide of election misinformation, the Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department is taking a stand. The Elections Division is launching a far-reaching marketing and community engagement campaign this week to reassure voters of election integrity and security by shining a light on the comprehensive steps taken to deliver on that promise.

“Elections are more secure than ever and we’re proud of Contra Costa County’s reputation for fair and secure elections. We have to make sure our voters know about the work we’re doing and have the information that inspires faith in our elections,” says Kristin B. Connelly, Contra Costa Registrar of Voters.

Asked for examples of election misinformation in Contra Costa County, the Election Division’s Community and Media Relations Coordinator Dawn Kruger responded, “Unfortunately, we’ve seen and heard lots of misinformation on social media and media comment sections as well as at community meetings.

Some of the most common misconceptions and questions we get are about voter registration requirements, voting by mail, how we prevent voter fraud, and how we secure election technology.

Thanks to the 48 election security safeguards we have in place, elections are more secure than ever, and we want to show voters everything the Contra Costa County Elections Division does to protect their vote. That’s why we’ve compiled all the information voters may want to know and made it available to the public. Voters can get clear and accurate information and responses to some of the most common questions about election security at www.secure-election.org/facts.”

Marketing Campaign

A multi-faceted marketing campaign is in place to deliver that message. In addition to county-wide advertising in print, television, radio and digital media, the campaign also includes the recruitment and training of nearly 100 election ambassadors who have volunteered to carry forward the election integrity message through social media channels and speaking engagements around the county. A companion website, www.secure-election.org, has also been launched, which includes a comprehensive collection of videos, fact sheets, Q&As and social media graphics illustrating how Contra Costa County protects its elections. All this is complemented by opportunities for the public to observe election activities and the county’s award-winning Certified Election Observer program.

“While trust in Contra Costa County elections is high, we’re facing a growing tide of mis- and disinformation that confuses voters and undermines the legitimacy of our elections,” said Kruger. “This voter education campaign fights those myths with solid facts and information, equipping volunteers in our community with a host of tools to help put the real story out there about how safe elections are.”

Contra Costa County was one of 10 election divisions nationwide to be awarded a grant to improve its election processes and chose to pilot this voter education work. The ambitious and robust campaign is expected to reach every resident of the county multiple times and in different ways, hammering home the many steps and precautions in place to ensure only eligible voters vote, that every legitimate vote is counted, and that the county’s election system is secure from fraud. The campaign is predicated on transparency, inviting the public to look more closely at how elections are handled and the exhaustive efforts to protect them.

The first wave of election integrity advertising will run June – July and a second wave will run September – October. These advertisements will coincide with the ambassador’s social media efforts and speaking engagements. Any organization interested in scheduling an ambassador speaking engagement can email info@contracostavote.org. For more information about the campaign and election security, visit secure-election.org.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CCC Elections & Community Ambassadors meeting

