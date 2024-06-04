Register now for Antioch Summer Camps

«
Summer is right around the corner and what better way to take advantage of all the summer fun than by becoming a camper! This summer, you can expect engaging activities and wacky themes for our campers ages 5-12! From arts and crafts to sports and outdoor adventures, our qualified and experienced staff are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every camper. Enjoy field trips, exciting presentations, visits to the Antioch Water Park, a morning and afternoon extended care option, and so much more! Don’t wait! Register your child for summer camp today at antiochca.gov/register or call (925) 776-3050.


