Register now for Antioch Summer Camps

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Summer is right around the corner and what better way to take advantage of all the summer fun than by becoming a camper! This summer, you can expect engaging activities and wacky themes for our campers ages 5-12! From arts and crafts to sports and outdoor adventures, our qualified and experienced staff are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment for every camper. Enjoy field trips, exciting presentations, visits to the Antioch Water Park, a morning and afternoon extended care option, and so much more! Don’t wait! Register your child for summer camp today at antiochca.gov/register or call (925) 776-3050.



Coyote Hills Summer Day Camp

