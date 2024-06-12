Pittsburg man found with drug pipe, fake gun, tear gas in car arrested

The fake gun confiscated from the suspect on June 5, 2024. Photo by Brentwood PD

Near Antioch Target store

By Brentwood Police Department

REAL OR FAKE?

Last Wednesday, June 5, 2024, around 1:45 in the morning, a Brentwood officer was patrolling Lone Tree Way when they observed a parked car near the Target parking lot. Given that the businesses were closed, and it was very early in the morning, the officer conducted a suspicious vehicle stop and contacted the owner, identified as 57-year-old Louis Gonzalez from Pittsburg.

Gonzalez informed the officer that he had a drug pipe. Upon searching his car, the officer found an imitation gun, drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of tear gas.

Gonzalez was placed under arrest, and the imitation gun and tear gas were confiscated.

This incident highlights the dangers and challenges posed by imitation firearms. These replicas can easily be mistaken for real weapons, potentially leading to dangerous situations for both law enforcement and the public.



