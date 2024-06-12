Organizations helping increase economic opportunity for Antioch residents awarded $1 million each from Citi Foundation

Opportunity Junction, Rubicon Programs to receive unrestricted grant funding over 3 years as well as access to nation-wide learning community and network of Community Progress Makers

Part of a collective $9 million in grants to 9 Nor Cal nonprofits working locally in latest expansion of the initiative

NEW YORK – The Citi Foundation (“the Foundation”) announced last month that nine nonprofits based in Northern California have been selected as part of the fourth cohort of the Community Progress Makers initiative, among 50 nationwide. Two of the organizations are located in Contra Costa County, including Antioch-based Opportunity Junction and Richmond-based Rubicon Programs which also has offices in Antioch and Concord.

First launched in 2015, Community Progress Makers provides unrestricted funding to visionary organizations that work locally to connect low-income communities to greater economic opportunity. With this latest cohort, the Foundation has now committed $115 million in grants to Community Progress Makers since its inception.

The current cohort of Community Progress Makers has been selected through an open request for proposals (RFP) process announced this past fall, which focused on organizations working in the areas of affordable housing and access, economic development, financial health and workforce readiness.

“Unrestricted grant support is in high demand and low supply and we have witnessed how transformational this type of funding can be for community organizations,” said Brandee McHale, President of the Citi Foundation and Head of Citi Community Investing & Development. “This is why we are pleased to support the innovative solutions and deep community work that the organizations in this fourth cohort of Community Progress Makers are leading in Northern California through flexible, trust-based funding.”

“These Northern California-based Community Progress Makers are working at the forefront of pressing local issues, from workforce and economic development to housing and financial health,” said Philip Drury, Head of Global Technology and Communications Banking, Citi. “The flexible philanthropic capital that Citi Foundation is deploying will help these social innovators double down and find new ways to advance their work.”

All recipients will have access to a learning community where they can collaborate and share best practices with a network of Community Progress Makers across the country, as well as receive technical assistance delivered by national experts and leading researchers. Combining their local expertise and track record of community impact with a national network of resources and changemakers, these nonprofits are poised to accelerate their community-based work in Northern California.

Opportunity Junction

Opportunity Junction recently celebrated the expansion of its services with the grand opening and ribbon cutting of their Healthcare Career Pathways Training Center. The organization launched a new Medical Assistant (MA) Training program on June 3rd in the new facility.

In addition, Antioch Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe declared May 15th as ‘Opportunity Junction Day” in honor of the organization’s dedication to empowering individuals and building brighter futures.

Driven by the fundamental belief that everyone who works hard deserves the opportunity to succeed, their mission is “to help motivated Contra Costa County job seekers develop the skills and confidence to launch careers that lead to financial security.”

“We’re not just helping people find jobs; we’re transforming careers and lives,” said Brianna Robinson, President & CEO of Opportunity Junction. “Since 2000, we’ve been building foundations for better futures. Our Healthcare Career Pathway addresses the urgent need for healthcare professionals. With a quarter of Californians projected to be over age 60 by the next decade, we’re facing a critical shortage of healthcare workers.

Rubicon Programs

According to Rubicon’s Marketing & Communications Manager Angelica Huerta, This $1 million grant will significantly support Rubicon’s mission to increase economic opportunities for justice-impacted individuals and those disconnected from the workforce over the next three years. Rubicon is one of nine grant recipients in Northern California.

The Community Progress Makers initiative supports local community organizations that connect low-income communities to greater social and economic opportunities. This grant will provide Rubicon Programs with unrestricted funding, access to technical assistance from national experts, and opportunities to share learnings through virtual and in-person convenings.

“It is a big deal for Rubicon to be seen and welcomed as a valuable contributor within an amazing national network of talent and expertise. In addition to the grant support, we are excited to build community and exchange learnings to collectively strengthen the access to opportunity for justice impacted job seekers across the nation,” said Dr. Carole Dorham-Kelly, Rubicon’s President and CEO.

Rubicon Programs serves a diverse community of low-income adults through comprehensive services that address historic and systemic inequities. By maintaining connections with participants for up to three years, Rubicon prioritizes job placement and retention support, legal services, leadership development, wellness services, and financial health coaching.

“If passion and commitment alone were enough to end poverty, we would have already won the war on poverty. This investment from Citi will support the design and implementation of cutting-edge, win-win solutions that leverage the strengths of and address the complex challenges faced by the communities we serve,” said Adrienne Kimball, Rubicon’s Chief Talent Officer. “It will also equip our team with the tools and knowledge they need to increase their capacity. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with Citi.”

The grant will enable Rubicon to address two major community challenges: a lack of access to quality jobs for justice-impacted individuals and those displaced from the workforce, and the need for regional employers to remove barriers to quality jobs. Rubicon will expand its influence over employer practices and public systems standards, creating a more equitable and inclusive workforce.

Participants enrolled in Rubicon’s programs benefit from a holistic approach that promotes long-term self-sufficiency through coaching, systems navigation, and experiential opportunities.

Rubicon’s four pillars—income, assets, wellness, and community connections—form the foundation of its theory of change, aimed at breaking the cycle of poverty.

Seven Other Nor Cal Non-Profit Organizations Receive Grants

The other seven community organizations selected to the fourth cohort of Community Progress Makers in Northern California include six located in the San Francisco Bay Area and one in Fresno:

“As an organization working to expand economic mobility for nearly two decades, we’ve learned that it takes innovation and an adaptive multi-pronged approach to address the needs of underserved communities,” said Margaret Libby, Founder & CEO, San Francisco-based MyPath. “That is why the unrestricted support from the Citi Foundation through the Community Progress Makers initiative is so transformational – it puts each nonprofit in the driver’s seat and offers the flexibility and support to maximize impact in our communities.”

About Opportunity Junction

Since 2000, Opportunity Junction has been providing training, support, work experience, and placement assistance, which help motivated Contra Costa County job seekers launch careers that lead to financial security. When we work together, motivated job seekers develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed. Their success makes their families and our community stronger. For more information visit opportunityjunction.org.

About Rubicon Programs

Rubicon Programs transforms East Bay communities by equipping people to break the cycle of poverty. Since 1973, Rubicon Programs has provided job training and placement, financial education, behavioral health, and other supportive services to low-income people in Contra Costa County, and in Alameda County since 2005, to break the cycle of poverty. Today, Rubicon operates sites in Antioch, Concord, Richmond, Oakland and Hayward. Learn more at www.rubiconprograms.org.

For more information about the grant program, please visit citifoundation.com/cpm and follow the impact these organizations are making at #ProgressMakers on social media.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Citi Foundation Rubicon & Oppty Junction logos 2

