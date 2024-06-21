New tiller truck at Antioch Fire Station 81 celebrated

Firefighters and officials help push in the new truck at Station 81 in Antioch, including Deputy Chief Brian Helmick and Chaplain Fr. Robert Rein, on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Photos by Con Fire

“Push-in ceremony” held on Thursday

By Allen D. Payton

Contra Costa Fire welcomed their newest tiller fire truck into its home at Station 81 in Antioch on Thursday, June 20, 2024. This new truck will serve our communities in Battalions Eight and Nine.

Deputy Chief Aaron McAlister speaks as the Station 81 crew listens during the push-in ceremony.

Known as a “push-in ceremony”, the event was attended by Antioch Councilmembers Lori Ogorchock and Mike Barbanica, Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis, Manuel Vincent, representing District 5 Supervisor Federal Glover and Con Fire leaders. Father Robert Rein of Antioch’s St. Ignatius Catholic Church, a fire department chaplain, blessed the truck during the ceremony. They all then helped push the truck into the station, located at 315 W. 10th Street.

A fire truck push-in ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the fire service. It dates back to the days of horse-drawn equipment when firefighters had to physically push the equipment back into the station after returning from a call.

According to firesafetysupport.com, “Tiller Trucks are the most common and versatile fire trucks. They have a large scoop that can be used to pull water from a hose and transport it to the fire scene. They are also equipped with a ladder that can be used to reach high spots or rescue people trapped in a burning building.”

Con Fire PIO, Captain Chris Toler contributed to this report.



Push in ceremony group CCCFPD





Depty Chief Aaron McAlister speaks CCCFPD





Push in ceremony front & side CCCFPD

