Lumpy’s Diner Spring Car Show Saturday, June 22

Lumpy’s Diner Spring Car Show hosted by the Midnighters Nor Cal Car Club. Car registration is from 8am-10am. First come, first served. Registration fee is $30 at the Midnighters booth. Open to all years, makes and models. Show starts at 10am and awards at 2pm.

Come out and join the community to enjoy all the beautiful cars, vendors, music and delicious food!

Lumpy’s Diner is located at 5891 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. See you there!



Lumpy’s Spring Car Show 6-22-24

