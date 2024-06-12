CORRECTION: McDonald’s® Golden Grants Program to award $60K in Contra Costa, SF Bay Area, Eureka, Central Coast

Source: McDonald’s

Supporting educators, programs and organizations serving grades K-12. Apply today! Deadline: Oct. 13

By Madelyn Schieder, PR Coordinator, H/L Agency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Applications are now open for the 2024 McDonald’s Golden Grants program. To apply, eligible entities can visit McDonald’s Golden Grants through October 13.

CORRECTION: McDonald’s Owner/Operators across the San Francisco Bay Area, Eureka, and the Central Coast will be selecting deserving educators, non-profit organizations, and the like, who represent programs that fuel the imagination, education, and growth of students, as recipients of a McDonald’s Golden Grant. Entering its third year, the program has awarded $65,000 in its first two years.

In 2023, 17 grants were awarded throughout San Francisco Bay Area, Eureka, and the Central Coast. Amongst these grants was Sonoma recipient, Kid Scoop News.

“With the generous funding from the McDonald’s Golden Grants, we were able to supply 10 classrooms, or 250 students in Contra Costa County monthly copies of their very own Kid Scoop News, providing access to engaging reading materials and literacy-supporting activities is key to a student’s success in reading,” said Kid Scoop News.

This year, grants will be awarded in the amounts of $10,000, $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000 based on creativity and hands-on application of projects. Please see below for applicable counties.*

Qualifying activities include arts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service, sports activities, and technology.

Recipients of a Golden Grant will be announced on October 13.

*In California: Contra Costa, Alameda, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, San Benito, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma.

