Elder Abuse Signs and Legal Remedies virtual workshop June 14

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month; June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Deadline to register: June 13 at 8:30 AM

By Susan Kim, Executive Director, Family Justice Center

Did you know…One in ten Americans aged 60 or older experiences some form of elder abuse? Elders who have been abused are 300% more likely to die than their peers.

Emily Milstein, Staff Attorney for Contra Costa Senior Legal Services, will provide training on Elder Abuse Signs and Legal Remedies during a virtual workshop training on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 10:00-11:30 AM.

The Contra Costa Elder Abuse Prevention Project (EAPP) prevents and combats elder abuse through an active community network that raises awareness and coordinates services.

Visit cocoelderjustice.org for more information about EAPP.

To register for the training click, here.



Elder Abuse Training 6-14-24

