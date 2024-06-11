Photo: Kaiser Permanente

Good health starts in the community

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

When you think of Kaiser Permanente, you might think of its hospitals and health plan.

What you may not know is Kaiser Permanente is a nonprofit organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves.

In 2023, Kaiser Permanente invested $1.3 billion dollars in its Northern California communities and $113 million in the Diablo service area to support community health.

A significant part of these investments supported access to quality health care for people in need through Kaiser Permanente’s participation in California’s Medi-Cal program. The investments also supported 98,000 patients who received medical financial assistance to pay for surgeries, prescriptions, and other care at Kaiser Permanente Northern California facilities.

In addition, Kaiser Permanente made significant investments in the education of new health and mental health care professionals, charitable contributions to community partners working to improve conditions for health, and medical research to improve the delivery of health care for all.

Learn more about Kaiser Permanente’s efforts in your Northern California community by going to the Community Health Snapshot and clicking on “Communities We Serve”.



KP $1.3B for Nor Cal

