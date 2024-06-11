Become a “bone detective” this Wednesday, June 12. Start off California State Parks Week at Mount Diablo with a trip to the Summit to explore something new.

Examine bones and skull replicas and use your powers of observation to solve the mystery of what animals they belong to and to discover the interesting secrets they reveal about how each survives.

Stop by our table outside the Summit Visitor Center any time between 10am and 2pm. Park entrance fee is $10 per vehicle. Note, the South Gate Road is currently closed. Learn more at California State Parks Week.



