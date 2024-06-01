Judge imposes maximum sentence for Antioch man convicted of kidnapping, rape, burglary, assault

Keith Asberry, Jr. 2018 Photo by El Cerrito PD. Source: Berkeleyside

Keith Kenard Asberry, Jr. has history of arrests and crimes dating to 2005 including for murder

Alameda County-wide backlog in rape kits and failure of Berkeley PD sending in Asberry’s DNA for testing delayed his identification as suspect in 2008 case

By Alameda County District Attorney’s Office

OAKLAND, CA— On Friday, May 31, 2024, Alameda County District Attorney Price Pamela Price announced the sentencing of Keith Kenard Asberry, Jr. (39) of Antioch, who was convicted last month after a jury trial on the charges of kidnapping, rape, burglary, and assault. Asberry was sentenced to 75 years to life by Honorable Judge Thomas Reardon in Alameda County Superior Court after being found guilty.

During the trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence showing that in 2008, Asberry approached a teenager as she was getting in her car on Alston Way near Berkeley High School. The evidence also showed that Asberry used a gun to force the victim to drive to a dead-end street where the sexual assault occurred and then further forced the victim to use her ATM card to withdraw $200 from her bank account.

In the 2015 incident, Asberry walked into the home of the victim, who had just finished unloading her car from a shopping trip. A short, violent struggle ensued as the victim fought off the attack, prompting Mr. Asberry to run out the front door.

The jury found Asberry guilty of kidnapping to commit sex crime with true findings of an allegation of use of a firearm, kidnapping to commit robbery with true findings of an allegation of use of a firearm, forcible penetration with findings of allegations of use of a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and tying and binding, forcible oral copulation with true findings of allegations of use of a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, and tying and binding, forcible rape with true findings of allegations of use of a firearm and aggravated kidnapping, all felonies. Mr. Asberry was also found guilty of first-degree burglary with a true allegation of a person being present and misdemeanor assault.

“Today’s sentencing is a testament to our commitment to seeking justice for victims of sexual violence,” said DA Price. “Keith Asberry’s actions were vile, and this sentence reflects the severity of the crime and its impact on the victim. I commend the work of the prosecutorial team, the inspector assigned to the case, and the victim-witness advocates for the services and support provided to the victims.”

Judge Reardon imposed the maximum sentence allowed under the law for these convicted charges, which is 75 years to life plus 36 years.

According to localcrimenews.com, the six-foot-four, 180-pound Asberry was arrested once in 2014 by Antioch PD on a warrants or hold only and four times in 2015 by Emeryville PD, U.C. Berkeley PD and by Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies for the aforementioned crimes, plus false imprisonment by violence, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, addict in possession of firearm and violation of probation. In 2018 he was arrested by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department for murder.

A 2018 report by Berkeleyside provides details of the various other crimes including when Asberry was “charged with the murder of an Albany dental student in her Kains Avenue apartment three years” before. “The Albany Police Department…announced the break in the fatal shooting investigation from 2015. Randhir Kaur, 37, was found dead in her apartment…on March 9, 2015.”

In addition, “DNA testing of Asberry’s blood tied him to…a 2005 sexual assault and home-invasion case in El Cerrito.”

A 2016 report by the San Francisco Chronicle “focused on the county-wide backlog of rape kits at that time, but also highlighted how the Berkeley Police Department’s failure to send in Asberry’s DNA for testing delayed the discovery of the alleged culprit in the 2008 case. Police said the rape kit had ‘fallen through the cracks,’ the Chronicle reported, but said they could not explain why.”

According to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Asberry is Black, was born on Aug. 24, 1984, used multiple aliases including “Joey”, and being held in the Santa Rita Jail.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office (DAO) is one of California’s largest prosecutors’ offices and is led by Alameda County’s first Black woman District Attorney who is facing recall on the November ballot.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



