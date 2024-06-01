Antioch youth to perform FAME JR June 7 & 8

Come see scholars from the city of Antioch shine in this amazing production for three shows only!

Set during the last years of New York City’s celebrated High School for the Performing Arts in the early 1980s, Fame JR. is the bittersweet, but ultimately inspiring, story of a diverse group of students who commit to four years of grueling artistic and academic work.

In the theater at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center, 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown. Presented by Aspire Youth Programs in partnership with the City of Antioch. Follow Aspire Youth Programs on Facebook.

Admission is free. To reserve your seat, visit Fame Jr Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.



