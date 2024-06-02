Cars impounded, 11 arrests, 2 stolen vehicles recovered during “unprecedented number” of sideshows in Antioch Saturday

People and police could be seen at the sideshow at Cavallo Road and Wilbur Avenue (above) and video screenshots of cars turning north onto Cavallo Road from eastbound E. 18th Street toward Wilbur Avenue (below) about 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Provided courtesy of an Antioch resident who chose to remain anonymous.

Spectators, participants challenged and threw items at police, opened fire hydrants, evidence of gunshots; CHP assists

Mayor vows to bring enforcement matter back to council after failure to pass any new ordinance in the past 9 months

By Allen D. Payton

According to witnesses, Facebook posts by Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe and a Sunday night report by Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington, there were multiple sideshows in Antioch Saturday afternoon and evening, June 1, 2024. The mayor pegged the figure at 10 and said there were other sideshows in other East County cities, as well. Many times, participants in and spectators at a sideshow will relocate following police response, so, some of the sideshows most likely consisted of the same individuals just in different locations as mentioned by Addington.

According to one resident, there were sideshows in the intersection of Cavallo Road and Wilbur

Avenue and one at the Antioch Marina boat launch parking lot. Then a third, “Huge pop-up car show by BevMo” in the Slatten Ranch Shopping Center on Lone Tree Way, as described by a witness and the mayor spoke of another sideshow on Wildhorse Road, as well.

The Chief wrote, “From about 2 pm to 9 pm, APD responded to about a dozen reports of sideshows at differing locations throughout the city. Officers responded to each report and continued to disrupt the activity, and the participants continued to different places, including areas outside of the city. Sideshow activity was also reported in Pittsburg.

As the afternoon wore on, the behavior of the sideshow participants and spectators took a turn for the worse. Their increasing belligerence was evident as they began to challenge our officers, even throwing items at them and opening fire hydrants. This unacceptable behavior was captured in several videos that have been posted online.

APD impounded six vehicles (30-day impound), and 11 were arrested/cited for sideshow activity or possession of a stolen vehicle. We also have evidence of gunshots during some of the events, and two stolen vehicles were recovered. No injuries were reported. Additional follow-up is being conducted, and additional impounds and arrests may occur. We are also actively working to identify the organizers.

APD Officers and dispatchers demonstrated exceptional professionalism in handling these calls. We thank our law enforcement partners in East County, including CHP, the Sheriff’s Office, Brentwood Police, and Pittsburg Police, for their support.”

Mayor Comments While on Trip in So Cal, Vows to Bring Back Ordinance for Council Adoption

Mayor Hernandez-Thorpe speaks about the Antioch sideshows from hotel room on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Facebook video screesnshot.

In a video posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday night from his hotel room while on a trip to the California water policy leadership summit – hosted by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California which included a visit to the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, according to a post on his Instagram account – the mayor vowed to bring the matter back for the council to address it. The Facebook post reads, “Unprecedented Number of Sideshows Early Saturday Evening. I’m Urging the Antioch City Council to Quickly Pass Previously Rejected Sideshow Legislation.”

“This is very disappointing as this is an unprecedented event that has taken place in Eastern Contra Costa County,” he stated. “I asked the Chief to specifically zero in on what’s happening in Antioch. Since two o’clock our police officers have worked to combat 10 sideshows in the City of Antioch. They have successfully shut those down. While for some it may appear they may have gotten away, don’t forget Antioch has very, very good technology that…the police department utilizes in finding people, then arresting them then prosecuting them at the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office.”

“This is a priority. No one has been immune from this. I received calls from several neighbors today who told me of a sideshow on Wildhorse by my home,” the mayor continued. “This is a good example of why the sideshow ordinance is so key. Unfortunately, the council decided to play politics and not pass the sideshow ordinance. This…gives law enforcement the tool to prosecute individuals on the front end who are organizing these types of events. Right now, the police department does not have that tool in place and I’m going to be bringing this back…so that we can get this ordinance passed.”

“I’ve been particularly disturbed by some of the videos I’ve seen. It’s unfortunate to see so many young people running around on the streets,” Hernandez-Thorpe stated. “All I can say is parents have a responsibility, too, and that is to ensure your young people have a respect for the law but more importantly have respect for other people’s quality of life. It’s not fair that we have to live with this kind of nonsense in our community. I know I’m not going to stand for it…I’m exceptionally proud of the Antioch Police Department for responding to these sideshows and trying to take them down as quickly as possible.”

“So, parents will be held accountable, too because in many of these instances these cars are registered to parents. So, you will be paying some hefty fines, as well, when we eventually find you and hold you accountable for these actions,” he added.

Post on Hernandez-Thorpe’s official Facebook page post on Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2024.

Then in a post on Sunday afternoon, Hernandez-Thorpe shared some of the details Addington reported above and additional information in a “2nd Update Regarding Unprecedented Number of Large Scale Sideshows Early Saturday Evening.” He wrote, “Yesterday’s unprecedented number of large scale sideshows were combated [sic] by the APD with support from CHP by around 9:00 p.m. As a result of APD’s efforts, 6 vehicles have been impounded and include fines, citations and impound fees. 11 individuals were arrested for sideshow activity, possession or [sic] (of) stolen cars. 2 stolen vehicles were recovered. Lastly, APD will be making additional arrests, issuing additional citations and impounding additional vehicles.”

Background

CORRECTION: Although a majority of council members, including Hernandez-Thorpe, supported targeting sideshow spectators when first discussed last October, during their Nov. 14, 2023, meeting, Ogorchock was absent, Torres-Walker questioned including making it illegal to be a spectator at a sideshow and Wilson opposed to it. Yet, the District 1 Councilwoman said, “at this point I’m not sure if, you know, if I support that. Tonight, we’re not voting for an ordinance, anyway. I have no problem supporting something coming back for review.” But at the end of the discussion she said, “I wouldn’t be against coming back with something focused on organizers but not spectators.” So, the mayor only had city staff return with an ordinance banning advertising and organizing sideshows.

Then in February, the council voted 5-0 to approve an ordinance banning organizing or advertising street racing, sideshows and reckless driving exhibitions. But, as previously reported, during their meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, the Antioch City Council failed to approve the second reading to adopt it. With Hernandez-Thorpe and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker absent and Councilmembers Mike Barbanica and Lori Ogorchock changing positions on the matter, no motion was made by the three council members in attendance to adopt the new ordinance. The two councilmembers wanted a stronger ordinance with fines for those who attend sideshows and greater penalties.

The council has not dealt with either the ban on organizing and advertising nor being a spectator at a sideshow since then.



Mayor’s FB post 2nd Update on sideshows 6-2-24





Lamar speaks on sideshows from hotel room 6-1-24





APD logo & Cavallo at Wilbur sideshow 6-1-24

