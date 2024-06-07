Brentwood car stop leads to arrest of Antioch man with lots of keys

Keys recovered inside suspect’s car on May 5, 2024. Photos: Brentwood PD

While on felony probation for vehicle theft; has history of arrests dating to 2014 including 5 times this year

By Brentwood Police Department

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, around 4:00 PM, a Brentwood officer was patrolling the area of Lone Tree Way and Canada Valley Road, when he saw a car without a rear license plate. The officer did a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as 35-year-old Robert Edward Garcia of Antioch (born 6/27/88).

Garcia told the officer he did not have a driver’s license and he was also on felony probation for vehicle theft.

After searching Garcia’s car, the officer found several sets of keys belonging to different makes of cars, along with shaved keys, numerous tools, blades, cutting instruments, a car jack, a flipper device (which can be used to hack digital devices) and other tools.

Garcia was placed under arrest for being in possession of burglary tools, probation violation, as well as bringing drugs into the County jail.

This incident exemplifies the proactive efforts of our officers in detecting and addressing criminal behavior, contributing to the maintenance of public safety and the prevention of further criminal activity in the community.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the six-foot, 220-pound Garcia is Hispanic and being held in the Martinez Detention Facility on no bail for his latest arrest by Oakley PD on May 19, 2024, for possession of stolen property at the Best Western Hotel in Oakley. (See 14:13 PM incident). He is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2024.

According to localcrimenews.com, he has a history of arrests dating to 2014 by multiple agencies for crimes including five times this year and three times last year.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Keys recovered & suspect’s car 05-05-24 BPD

