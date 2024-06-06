Antioch Police issue warning, announce help for Kia owners

Source: Antioch PD

By Antioch Police Department

ATTENTION KIA OWNERS

Our community has been hit hard by car thieves specifically targeting Kia vehicles following a social media trend that’s gone viral. The company is introducing a free deterrent device for vehicles that are not eligible for the security software upgrade that Kia introduced earlier this year.

The ignition cylinder protector will be available beginning December 20th. Each vehicle will get window decals to inform would-be car thieves that the vehicle is equipped with enhanced theft protection. Kia is also offering free steering wheel locks to affected owners of vehicles that are not eligible for the software upgrade.

For more information, visit, https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD



APD Car Theft Update

