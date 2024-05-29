Take a hike and hit the trails on American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® Saturday, June 1

Source: American Hiking Society

32nd annual event brings communities together outdoors to celebrate and give back to trails

Take the 2024 National Trails Day® Pledge by June 8 to be entered to win premium gear prize packs.

East Bay Regional Park District offers variety of trails to hike

The nationwide celebration of National Trails Day® on Saturday June 1, 2024, will bring together people from across the country, Puerto Rico, and beyond, to celebrate, enjoy, and give back to the trails. American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day®, is an annual event aimed at advocacy, trail service, and encouraging local communities to connect in the outdoors.

Trail users, including hikers, cyclists, horseback riders, paddlers, trail clubs, federal and local agencies, and various organizations, unite on National Trails Day® to improve the trails and outdoor community. This is accomplished through collective efforts toward advocating for, maintaining, cleaning up, and celebrating trails and nature. By working together, this diverse coalition can ensure that these outdoor spaces remain accessible, safe, and enjoyable for everyone now and in the future.

National Trails Day® is an event that people of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles can celebrate by participating in a local trail event. Participants can also take the National Trails Day® pledge to commit to leaving the trails and the outdoor community better than they found them. Additionally, individuals can share their trail experience by tagging #NationalTrailsDay and @AmericanHiking on social media.

Last year, more than 700 sites across the U.S. brought people together for various recreational and volunteer opportunities. More than 7,044 trail volunteers built and maintained more than 558 miles of trails as part of the festivities.

The East Bay Regional Park District offers multiple trails to hike this Saturday. See list, locations and maps, here: www.ebparks.org/trails.

“National Trails Day® provides a unique opportunity to bring community members of all walks of life together in the outdoors, all with a common goal of enjoying nature and preserving it,” said Heather Klein Olson, Executive Director of American Hiking Society. “This is our 32nd annual celebration of National Trails Day®, and it’s incredible to see how the trails unite us and remind us of the power of our collective action and passion. Spending time on the trails offers us time to reflect on nature’s positive impact on our physical and mental well-being and the positive impact we can have on it, too. This annual event reminds us to appreciate the beauty of the great outdoors and commit to doing our part to protect it for generations to come.”

2024 National Trails Day® Pledge

“In honor of #NationalTrailsDay, I’ll leave the trails and the outdoor community better than I found them.” Take the pledge by June 8 to be entered to win premium gear prize packs.

Corporate & Federal Sponsors

American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® is made possible by the generous support of Corporate Sponsors – Exclusive Beer Sponsor Athletic Brewing, Aflac, AKHG by Duluth Trading Company, REI, Osprey Packs, Fjallraven, GORE-TEX Brand, Zevo Insect, and GOES Health. Federal Partners include: National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau Of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Federal Highway Administration.

Founded in 1976, American Hiking Society is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering all to enjoy, share and preserve the hiking experience.



