Anamarie Avila Farias (official campaign photo) and Governor Gavin Newsom during a visit to the construction site of the Antioch brackish water desalination plant in Aug. 2022. Herald file photo

MARTINEZ, CA—District 15State Assembly candidate Anamarie Avila Farias today announced the endorsement of California Governor Gavin Newsom for her campaign to represent portions of Contra Costa County in the State Legislature.

“Anamarie’s experience and dedication to her community, to progress on the challenges facing our state, and her commitment to charting a fundamentally strong future for all Californians make her the best candidate for State Assembly,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m proud of the work she’s done as an appointee of mine on the California Housing Finance Agency and look forward to working with her when she’s elected to the Assembly in November.”

“Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has been in great hands,” said Anamarie. “I’m proud to have served in his administration at the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development of the City and County of San Francisco and as a Gubernatorial Appointee on the California Housing Finance Agency Board while he’s been governor.

“In the Assembly, I’ll seek to partner with him on bold policies to tackle housing, education, homelessness, and climate challenges,” she added.

Avila Farias placed second in the March Primary election behind her Republican opponent Sonia Ledo, but the top vote-getter in a field of three Democrats. Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 52%-19% in District 15’s registration numbers.

She currently serves as Area 3 Trustee on the Contra Costa County Board of Education where her focus is on quality education in Contra Costa public schools. The candidate touts her extensive record serving her community, including as a Martinez Councilwoman and in setting state policy.

Avila Farias is running to represent California State Assembly District 15. The district encompasses Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Concord, Clayton, Pittsburg, Bay Point, Antioch, Crockett most of Brentwood and unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County.

For more information about her campaign visit www.anamarie4assembly.com.



Anamarie Avila Farias & Gov. Newsom in Antioch 081122

