Rev Up Safety: May is Motorcycle Awareness Month

Antioch Police Sgt. Rob Green shows his motorcycle skills during the Antioch July 4th parade in 2023. Photo by Allen D. Payton, Antioch Herald

Sgt. Rob Green returns to Antioch PD’s Traffic Bureau

Antioch, Calif. — During Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, Antioch Police Department would like to remind drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. By practicing safe driving habits and taking shared responsibility on our roads, we can help everyone arrive at their destination safely.

“Motorcycles may be difficult to spot, so be extra careful before changing lanes,” Sergeant Rob Green said. “A simple double take could mean the difference between a safe journey and a tragic crash. Motorcycle riders do not have the same protections drivers and passengers do. Let’s all do our part to keep each other safe out there.”

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, there were 6,218 motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in 2022. Motorcyclists were about 22 times more likely than passenger car occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash and four times more likely to be injured.

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

Motorcyclists

DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.

Lastly, both drivers and riders should never drive/ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In addition, Antioch Police announced the following on their Facebook page on Sunday, May 19, 2024: “We have an exciting update to share! The Antioch Police Department is bringing back our Traffic Unit. Keeping our roadways safe for our residents is a top priority. Sgt. Rob Green is back in our Traffic Bureau. Officers assigned to the Traffic Unit have specialized training in major collision investigations, DUI investigations, and accident reconstruction. The primary goal of the Traffic Unit is to reduce the number of accidents and to encourage traffic safety on our city streets and in our neighborhoods.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



