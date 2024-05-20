Antioch Police add four officers to the force

New Antioch Police Officers with Interim Chief Brian Addington (center) are (L-R) Alejandro Loroño, Trayjen Jones, Placido Serna, and David Church. Photo: APD

A former Hockey Hall of Famer in Canada, two former youth football players including a Deer Valley High School grad and a father of two

By Antioch Police Department

We are happy to announce the swearing-in of four new Antioch Police officers! Officers Loroño, Jones, Serna, and Church all graduated from Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Center. Chief Addington swore them in using the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor and Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance for Public Officers and Employees. We welcome them and wish them the best as they embark on the next part of their careers and start their Field Training Program!

Alejandro Loroño

Alejandro was born in Walnut Creek. He grew up in Brentwood and graduated from Heritage High School. Growing up he played club hockey for the Tri-Valley Blue Devils out of Dublin. During his time playing hockey he traveled all over North America to compete against various teams. During his free time, he enjoys going on motorcycle rides, playing hockey, working out, going to the shooting range, and playing video games. He is extremely excited, blessed and honored to start a career with APD! He also placed third in his class in the Academy.

Fun Fact: He became a former Hockey Hall of Famer for a year after winning a tournament in Canada. Getting his teammates names and his own put into the Hall of Fame!

Trayjen Jones

Trayjen was born and raised in Concord. He graduated from Concord High School in 2021 and then moved to Antioch with his family. Growing up Trayjen played football and ran track in high school. He has a total of six siblings, which consist of five sisters and a stepbrother. Although he grew up in Concord, Trayjen loves the City of Antioch and cannot wait to be able to give back to the city as a Police Officer.

Fun Fact: Trayjen played football for 11 years before graduating high school, he wanted to play in college, but decided to pursue a career in Law Enforcement.

Placido Serna

Placido was born and raised in Stockton. He graduated from Sture Larson High School in North Stockton. He then attended San Joaquin Delta College where he received his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice and Psychology. During his free time, he enjoys spending time with his girlfriend and their two kids, spending time with his friends, and working out.

Fun Fact: On Placido’s 21st birthday neither of his kids were born yet, but on his 22nd birthday both of his kids were already born, and no they’re not twins!

David Church

David was born in Redwood City and raised in Antioch. He attended Deer Valley High School where he played football for the Wolverines. He has worked a variety of jobs including construction, retail management, auto sales, and real estate sales. During his free time, he enjoys working out, playing/ watching sports, going on nature excursions, and traveling to different destinations. He’s extremely excited and honored to serve his hometown of Antioch as a peace officer!

Fun fact: David can slam dunk a basketball.



