Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center recognized for patient safety

Photos: Kaiser Permanente

Named to 2024 Cal Hospital Compare Patient Safety Honor Roll for having a strong culture of safety

By Antonia Ehlers, PR and Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

With a commitment to providing high-quality, safe patient care, Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center has been named to the Cal Hospital Compare 2024 Patient Safety Honor Roll.

The honor roll uses objective, publicly available patient safety measures to evaluate hospitals across a variety of domains, including hospital-acquired infections, adverse patient safety events, sepsis management, patient experience, and the Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grade.

This year, 72 of the state’s 306 adult, acute-care hospitals made the honor roll. Kaiser Permanente Northern California had 10 hospitals on the list – representing 14% of the hospitals recognized.

“The safety of our patients is our top priority,” said Pam Galley, senior vice president and area of Kaiser Permanente’s Diablo service area. “Our health care providers work hard to create a safe, exceptional patient-care experience.”

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are consistently recognized as among the country’s best for outstanding patient safety, positive care outcomes, and exceptional patient-care experiences.

“We are committed to providing excellent personalized care while keeping our patients safe from harm,” said Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center Physician in Chief Sharon Mowat, MD. “We are very grateful for our extraordinary physicians, nurses and staff members who make a difference every day.”

Hospitals on the honor roll had to meet a rigorous threshold of performance by having at least two-thirds of measure results above the 50th percentile and no measure result below the 10th percentile and/or an “A” grade in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the past three reporting periods.

This honor roll offers Californians a rigorously evaluated list of hospitals that have consistently demonstrated a strong culture of safety across multiple departments, according to Cal Hospital Compare.



Kaiser – Antioch Cal Hospital Compare patient safety

