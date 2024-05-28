Free food distribution at Golden Hills Community Church in Brentwood Saturday, June 8

The food distribution is a joint effort of the Golden Hills Community Church Serving & Engaging Neighbors Together, (SENT) ministry and Team Jesus Outreach Ministries.

Free hot meals are also served at the Community Outreach Center at 525 E. 18th Street in Antioch Monday through Friday. Doors open at 5:00 pm. Our desire is that no one in our community suffer from hunger or malnutrition. Each night we serve a wholesome, home-cooked hot meal to satisfy our appetite. However, we also realize there is a spiritual hunger that God wants to fulfill in each one of us and we have a brief worship service designed to help us connect with the Lord each evening. Everyone is welcome to join regardless of their faith background. For more information visit Community Outreach Center.

Golden Hills Community Church is located at 2401 Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood. For more information about the church and its ministries visit www.goldenhills.org.



Golden Hills Food Distribution dates

