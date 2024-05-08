Following search in Antioch neighborhood Stockton murder suspect arrested

Stockton murder suspect Carlos Palacios was arrested in Antioch on Monday, May 6, 2024. Photo: Stockton PD

Residents told to shelter in place; Antioch Police, US Marshals assist; Stockton PD won’t say why Carlos Lara-Palacios was in Antioch; has history of arrests

By Stockton Police Department

On March 18, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Officers responded to the area of E. Market Street and South E Street on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and located a 40-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures until AMR transported him to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Homicide Detectives were called out to assume the investigation.

On March 21, Stockton Police posted the following on the department’s Facebook page providing details about the suspect:

“Parolee At Large – CDCR #BT4446 WHO: Carlos Palacios AGE: 28 GENDER: Male HEIGHT: 5’7″ WEIGHT: 152 HAIR: Brown EYES: Brown

Palacios absconded parole supervision on 11/09/2023. He has an active parolee-at-large warrant and an outstanding warrant for PC 245(a)(2) Assault with a deadly weapon.

The CA Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. encourage anyone with information regarding this person to come forward and provide information.

Our Detectives have continued to work diligently on this case since the homicide occurred. An arrest warrant was issued for Palacios in connection to this homicide. On May 6, 2024, with the assistance of our US Marshal Task Force partners, Palacios was taken into custody in Antioch, CA.

Antioch Police informed the public during the search in the area of Gentrytown Drive, Jefferson Way, Monroe Court and Madison Court. Residents in those areas were advised to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

Palacios was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for homicide charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Asked why he was in Antioch at the time of his arrest and why his name doesn’t appear as an inmate in the San Joaquin County Jail, Stockton Police Officer David Scott of the Office of the Chief of Police – Public Information Office responded, “Due to the integrity of the investigation, we cannot confirm that information at this time. That will be a part of the investigation process.”

UPDATE: Scott later added, “He is booked under a hyphenated last name, Carlos Lara-Palacios. Booking #24-06780.”

According to the SJ County Sheriff’s Office, his full name is Carlos Alberto Lara Palacios, and he is being held on no bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, May 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Stockton Court Dept. 2, then again, on May 24 at 8:30 a.m.

According to localcrimenews.com, Lara Palacios has a history of arrests dating back to 2017 all by the SJ Co. Sheriff’s Department including for multiple weapons and drugs charges, as well as for robbery, Inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, vehicle theft, caretaker theft from elder adult over $400, other vehicle charges, reckless driving and evading police.

5/13/24 UPDATE: Stockton Police Department further shared on Monday, May 13, 2024, “Details and specifics revolving around Carlos Palacios’ arrest remain under investigation. We cannot confirm at this time why he was in Antioch, but it is being investigated by detectives. Thank you.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



