Antioch shooting leads to gun battle, crash into yard neighbor shares

Victims asked residents if they could enter their homes but were refused

“There was blood all over the place.”

APD UPDATE: No evidence of a drive-by, shooters were on foot; at least two others had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds

By Allen D. Payton

A resident who lives on Prewett Ranch Drive shared what he witnessed and learned from neighbors during and following what was initially reported by Antioch Police as a drive-by shooting that wounded a woman in Antioch late Tuesday night. It ended in a gun battle between people in several cars and a car crashed on another neighbor’s lawn.

“The people who live at the house where the drive-by occurred left the house, engaged in a gun battle at Oneida and Prewett Ranch,” stated the neighbor who chose to remain anonymous. “I saw it on a neighbor’s surveillance video.”

“It shows two vehicles, a silver and a black, both sedans, leaving the house where the drive-by happened, after the drive-by,” he continued. “They got to the corner and the silver vehicle, as it proceeds around the corner it was engaged in a gun battle with a third vehicle – that you couldn’t make out what it was – that was going the opposite direction, westbound on Prewett toward the (Diablo Vista) elementary school on the corner.”

“I live on Prewett. At some point after I heard the gunfire, we heard a crash. I think it was the (unidentified) vehicle involved in the gun battle. Because the black sedan cut off the third vehicle involved in the gun battle. It crashed onto the lawn of another home on Prewett (in the 5100 block). Those people bailed out of the car claiming they’d been shot, males and females. I know this because I spoke with the residents of that home and neighbors.

“The residents could see the people were injured badly because there was blood all over the place. They asked if they could come in, but the residents closed the door.

“The vehicle’s occupants went to the house next door, banged on his door, he sees they’ve been shot, but he’s not letting anybody in.

“Police recovered a gun from underneath that guy’s truck in front of his house.

“There were 15 people at the house where the drive-by occurred. There were four cars. There were people running across the next-door neighbor’s lawn, checking out the house, making sure people were home, is my guess, then they went back and got into the cars then drove by and shot up the house.

“The silver and black sedans were parked in front of the house when the drive-by occurred. Then the residents ran out, got it in the cars and drove off. I can’t tell you how many people got it. The video I saw shows a few people going back and forth between the cars.

“That same, third car was coming back, and the black sedan forced it off the road and into the yard. The black sedan ran into garbage cans and ended up on the sidewalk across the street. Everybody in that vehicle, there were six to seven, I saw them, they bailed from that vehicle and ran. But they only hid across the street between parked cars and homes.

“The neighbors had floodlights and they were running back and forth to the car, trying to start it. Then they drove off and parked on the corner of Candlewood and Prewett, near Chaparral Park, waiting for the others to catch up and get in the car. Then they drove off.”

“The people who got shot up in that car, they got picked up by people in two other cars.

“There was a total of, easily six cars involved. There were four cars involved in the drive-by the neighbor told me.”

“Neighbors have been complaining about that house where the drive-by occurred for about two years. Antioch Police have been to that house before. Code Enforcement has been to that house. The owner lives in Antioch but won’t return the neighbors’ calls.”

“The house is Section 8, definitely,” he added.

Asked about what the neighbor shared regarding the house where the drive-by shooting occurred, Interim Police Chief Brian Addington said, “Yes, Antioch PD has had some calls about this house in the past.”

Asked about the gun battle and crash he stated, “We’re not going to share any additional information as it’s an open investigation. But we have some promising leads we’re following up on.”

APD UPDATE: Not a Drive-By, Shooters Were on Foot; At Least Two Others Had Non-Life-Threatening Gunshot Wounds

Later, in response to what the neighbor shared and a request for any additional details of the gun battle, Antioch Police Detective John Cox of the Investigations Bureau Violent Crime Unit-Robbery/Homicide offered additional information.

He wrote, “We are still sorting through surveillance video, speaking with witnesses, and identifying who was at the scene during the shooting. I cannot confirm how many people or vehicles were involved. The evidence so far indicates the people involved in the shooting were on foot, not shooting from their vehicles.

I can confirm at least one vehicle was involved in a collision after the shooting occurred. We have located two other victims, one male and one female, who sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at an outside area hospital.

We are still asking for any witnesses or any residents with surveillance video who have not been contacted by police already, to contact me” at (925) 779-6866 or email: jcox@antiochca.gov.

However, what he shared contradicted the press release from APD about the incident which read, “Someone from inside the vehicle fired numerous shots at the residence, the female was struck, and the vehicle fled.”

Addington and Cox were then asked about the discrepancy and if the first shooting occurred from a vehicle and the subsequent shootings occurred while the suspects were on foot or were all the shootings done by suspects on foot.

Cox responded Monday morning with, “So far, we know of one shooting scene in the 5400 block of Oneida Wy. Evidence indicates the shooters were on foot. I do not have any evidence that shows anyone shot from a vehicle. There is no evidence of a second shooting scene. The accident scene was in the 5100 block of Prewett Ranch Dr and the accident occurred after the shooting.

That’s all I can release at this time.”



