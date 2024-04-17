Woman shot during drive-by in Antioch late Tuesday night

Post by Antioch residents on Next Door about the shooting Tuesday night, April 16, 2024. Courtesy of a resident who chose to remain anonymous.

Police seek suspect(s)

By Allen D. Payton

Following reports of gunshots heard in a neighborhood off Prewett Ranch Road east of Deer Valley Road and south of Lone Tree Way, late Tuesday night, and information shared from Next Door by residents, Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington, was asked for details Wednesday morning.

He responded Wednesday afternoon with the following information:

Last night, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at approximately 11 PM, Antioch officers responded to a residence on the 5000 block of Oneida Way for the report of a man with a gun. As information was being taken by dispatch, officers began responding. During this time additional reports were received that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, a female victim was found inside a residence suffering from a non-life threating gunshot wound. The female was transported to an area hospital for treatment where she was determined to be in stable condition.

During the investigation it was learned that several people were inside and outside of the residence when a vehicle drove by. Someone from inside the vehicle fired numerous shots at the residence, the female was struck, and the vehicle fled. It was also learned that this incident may have stemmed from an earlier argument between several people.

Numerous items determined to be evidence were collected at the scene. This case is being investigated by our Violent Crimes Investigations Unit. Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866 or email: jcox@antiochca.gov.



Drive-by shooting info 041624 Next Door

