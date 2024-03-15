Service Pros Plumbers, Drill Tech are 2023 Antioch Businesses of the Year
To be honored at annual Chamber of Commerce Gala March 22
Antioch, CA – Among the Antioch Chamber of Commerce’s annual award winners, Service Pros Plumbers was named Small Business of the Year, and Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring was named Large Business of the Year.
Small Business of the Year – Service Pros Plumbers
Service Pros Plumbers, with their skills and dedication, actively contribute and volunteer in Antioch to support various charitable and community initiatives. Jason and Ana started this small business in Antioch in 2012 and have since expanded, creating employment opportunities within the community. Whenever help is needed, they respond promptly. They have aided numerous local organizations and charities, consistently offering their support. Their dedication to making a positive impact on the community remains unwavering.
Large Business of the Year – Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring
Drill Tech Drilling & Shoring is an Antioch based, family-owned company that employs 350 staff members in our local area and over 600 across the country. They actively support and participate in local organizations and events. Their generous donations greatly benefit our community. The owners quietly support many organizations, groups, and individuals without seeking praise or acknowledgment for their generosity. They provide help to those in need through their actions rather than seeking recognition. This quiet support benefits numerous people and makes a positive impact in the community. Their kindness and generosity make a difference in the lives of those they help.
Each of the winners will be honored at the Chamber’s annual Gala on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. Tickets are $80 each or $640 for a reserved table of 8 and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at www.antiochchamber.com.
