By City of Antioch Recreation Department

The City of Antioch offers Adult Drop-In Sports programs to individuals 18+ in order to offer opportunities for residents to stay active, have fun, meet new people and build a sense of community. All Drop-In programs take place at the Antioch Community Center Gym at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.

$5 per person, each visit payable at the Antioch Community Center Front Desk.

Volleyball – Sundays, 6pm-7:30pm and Tuesdays, 7:30pm-9pm

Basketball – Sundays, 8pm-9:30pm



