«
»

Antioch offers Adult drop-in sports

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

The City of Antioch offers Adult Drop-In Sports programs to individuals 18+ in order to offer opportunities for residents to stay active, have fun, meet new people and build a sense of community. All Drop-In programs take place at the Antioch Community Center Gym at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.

$5 per person, each visit payable at the Antioch Community Center Front Desk.

Volleyball – Sundays, 6pm-7:30pm and Tuesdays, 7:30pm-9pm

Basketball – Sundays, 8pm-9:30pm


the attachments to this post:


Antioch Adult Drop-In Sports


This entry was posted on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at 12:00 pm and is filed under Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply