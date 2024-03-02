Park-Happenings-for-March

News from the East Bay Regional Park District

By Dave Mason, Acting Community Relations Manager, East Bay Regional Park District

Before logging in the mid-1800s, the East Bay had expansive redwood forests with huge trees. Ship captains sailing near the Golden Gate wrote about two redwoods at the top of a ridge in the Oakland hills that towered over others. At the time, they used the tall redwoods as landmarks to navigate their ships around the treacherous Blossom Rock, hidden just beneath the surface of the bay between Alcatraz and Yerba Buena Islands. Today, redwoods in the East Bay are mostly second and third-growth – still tall and magnificent.

Where you can see redwoods in the East Bay:

Tilden Regional Park, Berkeley – Walk the meandering paths through redwoods in the Regional Parks Botanic Garden.

– Walk the meandering paths through redwoods in the Regional Parks Botanic Garden. Roberts Regional Recreation Area, Oakland – Walk Roberts Ridge Trail to find the Old Growth Redwood Heritage Viewing Deck and Interpretive Exhibit. Have a picnic in Redwood Bowl.

– Walk Roberts Ridge Trail to find the Old Growth Redwood Heritage Viewing Deck and Interpretive Exhibit. Have a picnic in Redwood Bowl. Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park, Oakland – Stroll past ferns and along Redwood Creek on the paved Stream Trail. You will see the descendants of the original Blossom Rock forest.

March is Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate and honor the accomplishments and contributions of the groundbreakers and trailblazers who have improved and advocated for parks, nature, and the environment. There are two naturalist-guided programs scheduled that celebrate women in parks, including Wonderful World of Women Naturalists on Saturday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Break in Oakley, and Bay Area Women in Botany on Sunday, March 17, at 9:00 a.m. at Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in Oakland. Both programs are drop-in; no registration required. For more information or to learn more about the contributions of women to the Park District and its mission, visit the District’s Women’s History Month page at www.ebparks.org/we-celebrate/womens-history-month.

Special 90th Anniversary “Explore Your Parks” Adventure Programs

Explore nature at your own pace and in your own way at Big Break’s All Abilities Day on Tuesday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A special 90th Anniversary presentation will kick off the fun! This free drop-in program is inclusive and for all abilities, offering something for everyone. American Sign Language and Spanish interpreters will be on site.

Other March “Explore Your Parks” Adventure Programs include Day by the Water at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore on Saturday, March 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 90th Anniversary Sunday Stroll and Picnic at Temescal Regional Recreation Area in Oakland on Sunday, March 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information, visit the Park District’s 90th Anniversary webpage at www.ebparks.org/celebrating-90-years.

Spring Means Wildflower Season in Regional Parks

Each year, from the end of March to the beginning of May, a rich diversity of wildflowers bloom throughout the Regional Parks. Visit Sunol Wilderness Regional Preserve, Ohlone Wilderness Regional Preserve, or Black Diamond Regional Preserve, where the hillsides and meadows come alive with a kaleidoscope of colors, from the cheerful orange of California poppies to the delicate purple of lupines. These floral displays delight the eye and provide essential nectar for native pollinators like bees and butterflies. To see these impressive displays of flowers and celebrate the season, visit a park or join a variety of naturalist programs, including wildflower walks and hikes, videos, and art activities. For more information, visit www.ebparks.org/calendar and search “wildflowers.”

The East Bay Regional Park District is a major employer of youth in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, with seasonal employment opportunities ranging from lifeguards to park gate attendants. The Park District is a great place to work for those who care about parks, nature learning, and enjoy outdoor recreation. The District is currently hiring lifeguards, recreation leaders, interpretive student aides, public safety student aides, and student laborers/gate attendants. For more information, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ebparks and search for “seasonal.”

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



