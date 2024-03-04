Elections officials want you to know why counting votes takes time

Source: Coalition of Bay Area Election Officials

After Election Day, it takes time for County Elections Officials to count all the votes and make sure that all the votes have been counted. Counties have 28 days to complete the official canvass of an election. There are many steps that must be completed to ensure the integrity of the election, and in its essence, the purpose of the canvass accomplishes the following critical tasks:

Ensure every eligible ballot is counted

Ensure voters only voted once

Ensure proper procedures were followed on Election Day

Ensure the vote tabulation system is properly counting ballots

Processing Vote by Mail ballots takes time. Each signature is verified prior to preparing the ballot for counting. Vote by Mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received up to seven days after Election Day must go through this process as well.

During the canvass, voting records are updated based on whether a registered voter voted by mail or in person. During this process, the number of voters is reconciled to the number of ballots cast for each voting location. This is a critical step in ensuring that all ballots are accounted for from each voting location. The statewide voter registration database linking up all 58 counties helps staff ensure voters only voted once.

During the canvass, counties are required to conduct audits of the ballot counting system, by performing the One Percent Manual Tally. This involves randomly selecting at least one percent of the precincts of ballots cast in person, as well as Vote by Mail ballots, and performing a manual hand count of each set of ballots, then comparing them to the machine count results.

“Canvassing votes involves more than just scanning ballots and tallying results,” said Kristin B. Connelly, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters. “There are many steps to ensure that ballots are counted properly, the equipment is counting correctly, and the integrity of the election is intact.”

"Canvassing votes involves more than just scanning ballots and tallying results," said Kristin B. Connelly, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters. "There are many steps to ensure that ballots are counted properly, the equipment is counting correctly, and the integrity of the election is intact."

As with all activities related to an election, the canvass is open to the public for observation. Please contact your county elections office for more details on how to observe election activities.



