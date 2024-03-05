DVHS sophomore Jaelyn Wilkins with her winning MLK essay contest check and certificate from AUSD. All photos courtesy of Shar’ron Johnson-Wilkins

Wolverines’ student athlete Jaelyn Wilkins recognized by state, federal representatives

12 other students win essay, art contests; Dozier Libbey senior honored with Reggie Moore Memorial Community Service Award

Carmen Dragon students win all 3 for both Elementary School essay and art contests

By Allen D. Payton

(Publisher’s Note: Apologies for the delay in publishing this article, but the information was not provided to the Herald until last week.)

During this year’s Antioch Unified School District Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration held in January, awards and checks were presented to a variety of elementary, middle and high school students who won the contests for the best essay and art. The submission topic for this year was, “Shifting the Culture Climate through the Study and Practice of Dr. King’s Nonviolence.” Students were invited to submit either a written entry of a poem or essay, short story, etc. or a visual entry including a story told through video, photographs, music, drawings, paintings, collages, etc.

Jaelyn was honored by congressional and state representatives for her winning essay.

Deer Valley High School sophomore scholar athlete, Jaelyn Wilkins, won first place in the high school essay contest and received a check for $250.00, as well as certificates of recognition by Congressman Mark DeSaulnier and Assemblyman Tim Grayson.

Jaelyn during track competitions and with all of her medals.

Wilkins also runs on the cross country and track teams for the Wolverines. In 2022 she was honored to be part of the Cross Country Second Team All-League by the coaches of the Bay Valley Athlete. Wilkins was also honored as the 2022-23 Deer Valley cross country team’s Freshman Phenom and the track team’s Most Valuable Player with the Most Points.

Jaelyn Wilkins’ 2022-23 DVHS Cross Country Freshman Phenom and Track and Field Most Points – MVP plaques, and 2022 BVAL Cross Country 2nd Team All-League certificate.

Following is Jaelyn’s winning 2024 MLK contest essay:

“Dr. King’s incredible legacy has a profound impact on me, even at the age of 15.

Embracing the 2024 theme, I am determined to make a difference in my own unique way. Through acts of kindness, understanding, and empathy, I strive to create a world where everyone is treated with respect and equality.

Inspired by Dr. King’s unwavering dedication, I am committed to standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

Whether it’s advocating for social justice, promoting inclusivity in my school and community, or raising awareness about important issues, I believe that every action, no matter how small, can contribute to a brighter future.

As a young person, I recognize the power of my voice and the impact I can have on those around me. By educating myself and others, fostering dialogue, and encouraging empathy, I hope to inspire my peers to join me in creating positive change. Together, we can break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and build a more equitable society. Dr. King’s dream of equality and justice serves as a guiding light for me and my generation.

We carry his message in our hearts and are committed to continuing his work. With passion, determination, and a belief in the power of unity, we can make a lasting impact and create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Let’s continue to honor Dr. King’s legacy and work towards a future filled with love, compassion, and equality.”

The following AUSD students were the winners in each contest category and the prize money amounts they received:

High School-Essay:

1st place: Jaelyn Wilkins, 10th grade, Deer Valley High School – $250.00

2nd place: Daniela Edeh, 10th grade, Dozier Libby High School – $150.00

3rd place: Jae’la Falls, 10th grade, Deer Valley High School – $100.00

Middle School-Essay:

1st place: Airabella Clark, 7th grade, Dallas Ranch – $150.00

Elementary School-Essay:

1st place: Annabella He, 5th grade, Carmen Dragon – $50.00

2nd place: Alijah Jones, 3rd grade, Carmen Dragon – $40.00

3rd place: Yesenia Gonzales, 3rd grade, Carmen Dragon – $25.00

High School-ART:

1st place: Andelia Melgar-Portillo, 9th grade, Dozier Libby – $250.00

2nd place: Iris Zhang, 10th grade, Deer Valley High School – $150.00

3rd place: Mckeyla Feliciano, 10th grade, Antioch High School – $100.00

Elementary School-ART:

1st place: Aviya Gaetos, 5th grade, Carmen Dragon – $50.00

2nd place: Milena Palumbo, 5th grade, Carmen Dragon – $40.00

3rd place: Ryuu Clarke, 5th grade, Carmen Dragon – $25.00

There were no winners in the Middle School Art contest, according to Velma Wilson, the district’s Parent & Student Engagement Liaison.

Reggie Moore Memorial Community Service Award:

Matilda McCarthy, 12th grade, Dozier Libby Medical High School – $300.00

“Congratulations to this year’s winners of the Annual Dr. King Art & Essay Contest,” Wilson shared.



AUSD 2024 MLK EVENT Fb & Tw





Jaelyn Wilkins competing & with medals





Jaelyn Wilkins with MLK essay contest check & certificate from AUSD





Jaelyn Wilkins’ MLK Essay Certificates of Recognition





2022-23 DVHS Cross Country Frosh Phenom & Track & Field MVP plaques

