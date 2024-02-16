What you need to know about voting in Contra Costa

Official Ballots have been mailed for upcoming Presidential Primary Election

By Dawn Kruger, Civic Outreach/Engagement Specialist, Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department

Ballots for the March 5th Presidential Primary Election have been mailed to Contra Costa voters. If you do not receive your ballot by February 20th, call 925-335-7800.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in the upcoming election:

To ensure you receive a ballot in the mail, confirm that you are registered to vote and that your address is correct at MyVotingInformation. After February 20th, registration must be in person at one of the County’s early voting sites, the Elections Division in Martinez, or at a polling place on Election Day.

No stamp is required to return your ballot! Great news! Your return envelope is postage paid. Just put your completed ballot in the envelope, seal it, sign it, and mail it to us. Voted ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven (7) days after the election to be considered timely.

You can drop your ballot at one of the County’s 40 Official Drop Boxes. Official drop boxes are ready to receive ballots. Dropping your ballot at an official drop box is just like dropping it at the Elections Office and saves taxpayer dollars by reducing the cost of return postage. Voters can find the most up to date list of convenient drop-box locations here. Ballots must be dropped off no later than 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Be sure your vote is included in the Election Night results– Vote early and mail or drop off your ballot so the Elections Office receives it before Election Day.

Five regional early voting sites will be open across the County on Friday, Saturday, and Monday leading up to Election Day. On Election Day, 147 polling locations will be open. Every voter will be assigned a polling place which will be listed on the back of their Voter Information Guide. For those who wish to vote in person, you can minimize the time spent waiting by reviewing your ballot options ahead of time and arriving ready to vote.

“Registered Voters in Contra Costa County should all have their Vote By Mail Ballots by now.” said Registrar of Voters, Kristin B. Connelly. “Our Election team is ready to receive and process ballots and there are many different ways to cast your ballot early.”

You can track your ballot! Ballot tracking is a Secretary of State service that will send you notices about your ballot, including when it’s mailed, received, and counted. Know where your ballot is every step of the way! Sign up at https://WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

More information and locations of each voting option can be found on the Contra Costa Elections website or call 925-335-7800.



