Antioch Council approves redevelopment of PG&E Service Center
By Allen D. Payton
During their meeting on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the Antioch City Council approved the redevelopment of the PG&E Service Center on Hillcrest Avenue on a 3-0 vote with Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson and District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica absent. The project includes a new operations building, fleet maintenance, logistics shops and warehouse, warehouses, material storage and support structures. (See Agenda Item 3)
Located on 36.39 acres of the existing 56.15-acre parcel at 2111 Hillcrest Avenue just north of the Sunset Drive and Slatten Ranch Road intersection, as well as the Union Pacific Railroad railroad right-of-way and the Antioch BART station.
The proposed project involves the replacement and demolition of four existing buildings within the existing PG&E Service Center (Fleet Maintenance, Logistics Warehouse, Logistics Shops, and Operations buildings). Additionally, the proposed project would include the construction of new non-occupied support structures, a below grade parking area, circulation improvements, expansion of paved surfaces, and expansion of lighting infrastructure.
During the Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 17, 2024, Brett Badelle, Local Government Affairs Representative for PG&E stated the Antioch service center would improve service to customers, add beautification and have a positive impact on the economy. He also explained that the project would improve safety, reliability, resiliency and sustainability. On a 4-0 vote with two members absent and one vacancy, the commissioners recommended the council approve the project.
the attachments to this post:
PG&E Service Center Project site location map
PG&E Service Center Project rendering
PG&E Service Center Project Phasing Plan