Antioch Council approves redevelopment of PG&E Service Center

Rendering of the new PG&E Antioch Service Center Project building. Source: City of Antioch

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the Antioch City Council approved the redevelopment of the PG&E Service Center on Hillcrest Avenue on a 3-0 vote with Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson and District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica absent. The project includes a new operations building, fleet maintenance, logistics shops and warehouse, warehouses, material storage and support structures. (See Agenda Item 3)

PG&E Antioch Service Center site location map. Source: City of Antioch

Located on 36.39 acres of the existing 56.15-acre parcel at 2111 Hillcrest Avenue just north of the Sunset Drive and Slatten Ranch Road intersection, as well as the Union Pacific Railroad railroad right-of-way and the Antioch BART station.

The proposed project involves the replacement and demolition of four existing buildings within the existing PG&E Service Center (Fleet Maintenance, Logistics Warehouse, Logistics Shops, and Operations buildings). Additionally, the proposed project would include the construction of new non-occupied support structures, a below grade parking area, circulation improvements, expansion of paved surfaces, and expansion of lighting infrastructure.

PG&E Antioch Service Center Project Phasing Plan. Source: City of Antioch

During the Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 17, 2024, Brett Badelle, Local Government Affairs Representative for PG&E stated the Antioch service center would improve service to customers, add beautification and have a positive impact on the economy. He also explained that the project would improve safety, reliability, resiliency and sustainability. On a 4-0 vote with two members absent and one vacancy, the commissioners recommended the council approve the project.



PG&E Service Center Project site location map





PG&E Service Center Project rendering





PG&E Service Center Project Phasing Plan

