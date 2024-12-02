Two die in wrong-way driver head-on crash on Hwy 4 in Antioch

By CHP – Contra Costa

2/12/24 UPDATE: The Contra Costa Coroner’s office identified the two as Andres Hernandez, 22, and Christopher Cannedy, 35, both of Oakley.

Saturday morning, Feb. 10, 2024, at approximately 4:30am, CHP Contra Costa responded to a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Hwy 4, between Laurel Road and Lone Tree Way. Our preliminary investigation indicates a blue Scion TC, with one occupant, was traveling westbound (wrong way) in the eastbound lanes. At this time, a black Mazda 3, with one occupant, was traveling eastbound at the same location and the vehicles collided head on. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a cause at this time. If anyone witnessed it or the events leading up to it, please contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to mailto:320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.